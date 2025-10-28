Twelve grants worth $6 Million extended across Middle East and Africa

Dubai – The Citi Foundation (the “Foundation”) today announced the 50 community organizations around the world that will each receive $500,000 in grant support as part of its 2025 Global Innovation Challenge. Twelve of the recipients are actively pursuing focused youth empowerment agendas across Middle East and Africa. With this support, the selected organizations will help advance innovative employment solutions for low-income youth, building on Citi and the Citi Foundation’s longstanding commitment to young people and their economic futures.

Youth unemployment is an ongoing and pervasive issue. Despite recent progress, the International Labour Organization estimates that 65 million young people globally are unemployed — which places a substantial burden on public resources, increases poverty and stifles growth, presenting a critical challenge to global economic progress.

"Philanthropy is an important part of driving global innovation and long-term progress it can support exploring new ideas and it can be catalytic, bringing further attention and investments to particular issues and solutions,” said Brandee McHale, President of the Citi Foundation and Head of Citi’s Community Investing and Development. “With this 2025 Global Innovation Challenge, we are investing in young people around the world and equipping them with dynamic, community-oriented solutions, so they may take charge of their economic futures and succeed in a changing job market.”

Young people face many obstacles in their pursuit of employment, but skills mismatch continues to be a particular area of concern. The World Economic Forum reports that 63% of employers identify this as a major barrier to securing a job, and 39% of current skill sets are expected to be outdated within the next five years. In addition, post-pandemic recovery for youth has been uneven especially in emerging markets — and the acceleration of digital transformation is rapidly reshaping job opportunities. Projections indicate that 60% of employers anticipate broadening digital access transforming their businesses by 2030, creating high demand for new skills in areas such as AI.

The $25 million in grant support from the Citi Foundation will enable these community organizations, which were selected through a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process, to pilot and scale employment solutions for low-income youth. The grants will support a variety of programs, such as upskilling for digital literacy (including AI), technical and vocational training, work-based learning, career guidance and resources for entrepreneurs and mentorship. In Middle East and Africa, the recipients are providing impactful solutions designed to help young people adapt to rapidly changing economies and a job market that looks different than it has for generations before:

Girl Effect is advancing job opportunities for unemployed youth in Kenya, with a focus on girls and young women, through certifications and vocational training, mentorship and testing centers in the creative and digital industries.

Seriti Institute is supporting youth in South Africa with technical, business and digital skills in sustainable agriculture, including hands-on training in regenerative farming, access to innovative farming practices and knowledge of digital solutions such as e-commerce platforms.

Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation is providing youth in Egypt with apprenticeship programs in fields such as nursing and biomedical operations and maintenance, where participants gain both classroom learning and on-the-job experience to improve their employability in these industries.

Humanitarian Action for Africa is fostering sustainable livelihoods for youth in the Democratic Republic of the Congo through vocational training, entrepreneurship support, job placements, psychosocial support and mentorship.

Hayal Ortaklari Denergi (Young Guru Academy) is equipping low-income young people in Türkiye with skills in AI, big data and financial technology to prepare for competitive jobs in the financial technology industry.

Peres Center for Peace and Innovation is supporting low-income youth in Israel across cultures and geographies with training, mentorship and networking to expand their business development skills and promote their integration into the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

Fate Foundation is providing access to information through cost-free platforms that support Nigerian youth in acquiring financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills and scaling youth-led enterprises.

British Asian Trust is providing youth-led microenterprises in Pakistan with structured support, mentorship and education on how to grow their businesses, as well as researching barriers to young people’s access to financial services.

Asmae will provide market-relevant vocational training and entrepreneurship support for low-income youth in Lebanon, where financial literacy and digital skills education are combined with community development activities.

International Rescue Committee is offering trainings on financial literacy, AI literacy and entrepreneurship for low-income youth in Jordan, and is working with a partner in the financial technology sector to pilot an alternative lending model to support youth-led enterprises.

Education Development Center Senegal is supporting young people to improve employability and workforce readiness through community-based learning, financial literacy and training around soft skills and entrepreneurship.

Education For Employment is providing AI-enabled job matching support and upskilling youth across Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and UAE to help them navigate the digital economy.

“Citi and the Citi Foundation are committed to empowering the youth of the region and to unlocking economic growth opportunities in partnership with effective community practitioners,” said Ebru Pakcan, Citi’s Head of Middle East & Africa. “The 2025 Global Innovation Challenge fosters positive change in communities around the world and helps young people navigate significant barriers to employment.”

Programs funded by these grants will be implemented over two years and recipients will have access to a learning community of fellow grantees that facilitates opportunities to build deeper connections, share lessons learned and exchange best practices.

For more information, including the complete list of grant recipients, please visit citifoundation.com/challenge and follow the impact these organizations are making at #InnovationChallenge on social media.

About The Citi Foundation

The Citi Foundation works to promote economic progress and improve the lives of people in low-income communities around the world. We invest in efforts that increase financial inclusion, catalyze job opportunities for youth, and reimagine approaches to building economically vibrant communities. The Citi Foundation's "More than Philanthropy" approach leverages the enormous expertise of Citi and its people to fulfill our mission and drive thought leadership and innovation. For more information, visit www.citifoundation.com.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

