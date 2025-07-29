Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cisco has shared its predictions for a fundamental transformation in customer service. Advancements in artificial intelligence, hyper-personalization, rich communication services, and unified data are expected to enhance customer loyalty and address rising expectations in the Middle East and beyond.

For many organizations, delivering an outstanding CX remains a challenge; a global study conducted by Cisco showed that many customers feel let down by the experiences they receive from brands. Only 25% of customers globally said they were very satisfied with their last service engagement—and 94% have abandoned interactions due to poor experiences.

To meet growing customer expectations, businesses in the Middle East are leveraging AI, data analytics, and integrated platforms to improve efficiency, drive customer satisfaction, and support sustainable growth.

Ahmad Zureiki, Director of Collaboration Business, Cisco Middle East and Africa, commented: “As customer experience leaders evaluate their investments, it is important to anticipate what’s around the corner, assessing how future developments may impact CX strategy and execution. Leaders in CX are approaching AI technology with a clear, strategic focus – one that prioritizes customer impact, agent empowerment, and operational efficiency. The widespread adoption of AI will enhance customer experiences and redefine engagement benchmarks, solidifying its role as a vital component of customer service in the region.”

AI agents will revolutionize self-service

AI agents will redefine self-service by enabling more intelligent, human-like interactions across voice and digital channels. Unlike traditional virtual assistants, these advanced AI-driven agents will engage customers in natural conversations. They ensure faster and more effective resolutions, while freeing human representatives to handle complex or high-value cases. Brands will increasingly tailor these kinds of agents to reflect their unique values, creating more authentic and emotionally resonant experiences.

Additionally, the rise of low-code and no-code tools will make AI more accessible, allowing non-technical employees to deploy and refine artificial intelligence solutions easily. With AI adoption accelerating, leading companies are already leveraging AI agents at a significantly higher rate than their competitors, emphasizing its role in shaping superior customer experiences.

In fact, Cisco’s global study showed that 79% of ‘CX Leaders’ (companies with the highest business performance) have an AI virtual agent, whereas 7% of ‘CX Laggards do’ (companies typically slower to adopt new ideas, technologies, or trends).

Hyper-personalization will become mission critical for CX

AI will revolutionize personalization by helping organizations extract valuable insights from customer data to anticipate needs, tailor experiences, and drive upsell opportunities. Businesses will leverage AI to create hyper-personalized journeys that seamlessly transition between automated and human-assisted interactions, enhancing CX and fostering long-term loyalty.

A key element of this transformation is proactive communication. Brands that engage customers with timely, automated messages will reduce friction, resolve issues before they arise, and strengthen relationships. As AI adoption grows, these proactive, personalized experiences will set new customer expectations, with CX leaders already leveraging AI at a significantly higher rate than their competitors. It is notable that 61% of CX Leaders deliver proactive communications using AI.

Rich Communication Services (RCS) adoption will skyrocket

Rich Communication Services (RCS) will see a surge in adoption as its support on both iPhone and Android expands its global reach. With its ability to deliver rich media, interactive messaging, and two-way engagement, RCS is poised to become the industry standard for business communication. Brands will leverage its advanced features for promotions, reminders, and seamless interactions while benefiting from improved security through end-to-end encryption and verified sender profiles. As businesses recognize its value, RCS will play a crucial role in building customer trust and elevating digital engagement.

CX data will have to become unified

Unifying customer data will be essential for delivering AI-driven, hyper-personalized experiences across multiple channels, including RCS. While large organizations face challenges in consolidating data from disparate sources, achieving a holistic customer view will be fundamental to optimizing CX.

By integrating data from various systems, businesses will empower AI and human agents with real-time insights, enabling faster resolutions and more seamless interactions. Moreover, a comprehensive understanding of customer needs will maximize AI’s potential, allowing brands to anticipate issues, proactively engage customers, and provide trust. With unified data, organizations can identify trends, reduce friction points, and refine experiences at every touchpoint.

As the CX landscape and customer expectations continue to evolve, Webex by Cisco is helping to bridge the digital divide with an AI-powered, self-learning contact center that delivers unmatched self-service, empowers agents with essential tools, and connects data to drive real business results. By equipping agents with real-time insights, journey data, and context for each customer, organizations can strive to not only meet but exceed expectations, delivering the best experience, every time.