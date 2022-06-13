At CAISEC – the regional platform for future of security technology, Cisco will showcase its latest security solutions, customer stories and concept initiatives designed to accelerate public and private customers’ cloud journey, simplify security operations, and allow for a more secure workforce.

The Cyber and Information Security Exhibition and Conference (CAISEC), takes place on 13th and 14th of June. It offers a unique networking platform connecting regional and local government bodies with security solution providers from across the globe.

Cisco is joining the event as the technology sponsor, where visitors can see demonstrations of various Cisco Security technologies, including Cisco Secure X, Cisco Secure Access, Cisco Umbrella, Cisco Secure Firewall and more.

Commenting on Cisco’s participation as the technology sponsor at CAISEC, Ayman Elgohary, Managing Director for Egypt, North Africa and Levant said: “With the complexity of hybrid work, continued acceleration of cloud adoption, and the ever-advancing threat landscape, organizations in Egypt are increasingly realizing the need to explore, co-create and deploy solutions to achieve security resilience. At CAISEC, we look forward to showing how Cisco is at the forefront of security, with the experience and advanced solutions required to securely connect people and devices everywhere to applications and data anywhere.”

The event will also showcase Cisco’s recently announced new Security Cloud strategy, which seeks to develop a global, cloud-delivered, integrated platform that secures and connects organizations of any shape and size. The Security Cloud’s integrated framework allows users to be securely connected to other people and devices, applications, and data everywhere and anywhere. This open unified management platform provides threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation capabilities at scale.

Elgohary added: “Cisco has been on the journey toward the Security Cloud for some time and has been working closely with the government and key stakeholders across public and private sectors in Egypt to develop readiness and response to confront cyber-attacks. Our new security innovations will strengthen these relationships that enables us to act on changes in risk dynamically and in near real-time. We look forward to sharing more details on these at the event”

During the two-day event, Cisco’s local executives will be part of 6 panel discussions on various topics related to security including, AI/ML in Predicting and Preventing Cyber Attacks, Cybersecurity Supply Chain, Cyber Security in the Cloud, Cyber Resilience and more

