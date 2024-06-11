Cisco launches a point of presence for its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center media services in the UAE.

The local point of presence will enhance quality and reliability of these cloud-based services for customers, so that they can introduce state-of-the-art hybrid work and customer experience solutions.

The new point of presence is part of Cisco’s ongoing investments into infrastructure and resources in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cisco today announced the launch of a state-of-the-art point of presence for its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center media services in the UAE. This strategic step demonstrates Cisco’s commitment to supporting the region’s rapidly growing demand for advanced and secure cloud communication solutions.

For Webex Calling, the local point of presence will provide a path for calling traffic media voice and video– to reside within the UAE, enabling enhanced call quality, reliability, and reduced latency.

For Webex Contact Center, the local point of presence will avail a range of cloud-based services, enabling organizations in the region to provide exceptional customer service experiences while benefiting from Cisco’s robust and reliable communication infrastructure. It offers an AI-powered customer experience platform that integrates with Cisco’s cloud calling solutions, providing a seamless and intuitive interface for both customers and service agents.

Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director for Cisco in the Gulf region, said: “This is such an exciting announcement for us; one that further demonstrates our investments in infrastructure and resources in the region, and the value that Cisco brings to customers. Our comprehensive collaboration and customer experience suite provide businesses in the UAE with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced, customer-centric world."

Cisco's initiative in the UAE reaffirms its dedication to fostering a smart and connected future for the wider region. The point of presence for Webex Calling and Webex Contact Center media services in the UAE not only supports businesses in the UAE and broader region, but also contributes to the UAE's goals of becoming a leading global technology and business hub.

