Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) received a high-level delegation from the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, led by Consul General Li Xuhang, to explore the Library’s outstanding facilities, services, and knowledge treasures across all specialties and spheres.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, several employees and officials welcomed members of the delegation. The parties delved into the prospects of future collaborations and exchange of expertise in relevant cultural and knowledge fields, in addition to establishing successful and proactive partnerships, to promote cultural convergence and the different aspects of human civilisation.

“Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Library stands as a beacon of knowledge, culture, and innovation and an integral motivator encouraging young people to enrich and broaden their knowledge across all fields and spheres,” Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei said in his welcoming address.

“Driven by our firm belief in the significance of inter-cultural communication to developing cultures, the Library has prioritised establishing partnerships with institutions from all over the world, along with a myriad of future initiatives across all spheres of knowledge locally, regionally, and internationally. The innovative solutions brought by these collaborations will undoubtedly stimulate global cultural movement and magnify its positive influence,” His Excellency added.

“With this vision and our future strategy in mind, we will constantly strive for further collaboration in cultural fields, in the form of exchanging best practices and cultural and knowledge experience, to eventually promote the creative industries of the two countries at all levels,” Dr. Al Mazrouei added.

His Excellency Li Xuhang said “On behalf of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, I extend my sincerest gratitude to the officials of Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, which has become today one of the largest public libraries in the UAE, and an addition to Dubai’s portfolio of extraordinary landmarks with its marvellous architecture. Additionally, with a collection featuring millions of books from all over the world, the Library stands as a unique center for culture, society, and economic development, as well as a beacon of knowledge and innovation.”

“His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of China, once said that ‘reading keeps our minds alive, enlightens our wisdom, and nurtures our lives’. In fact, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also emphasised that ‘reading is nourishment for the soul and mind’. This shows the true significance of reading and encouraging future generations to pursue it even further," His Excellency added.

“It is my pleasure to announce that the Consulate General of China in Dubai is providing the Library with 1000 books on Chinese culture, arts, children stories and other fields, in addition to a collaboration to establish a Chinese Book Corner in MBRL and Chinese Reading Day, marked on every August 8. Additionally, we will ensure to host a range of cultural-exchange activities to promote inter-cultural communication, mutual understanding, and friendship between China and the United Arab Emirates,” His Excellency Li Xuhang concluded.

The visit also included an introduction to the traditional Chinese culture, such as presenting tea etiquette, Chinese calligraphy, music performance, and various Chinese instruments. Concluding the tour, the delegation presented Mohammed Bin Rashid Library with 1000 books written in Chinese on various fields and specialties, with a beautifully-crafted portrait containing MBRL’s name in Chinese, applauding the Library’s unique knowledge offerings to its visitors of all ages.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by the "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the world’s most technologically-advanced libraries, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.