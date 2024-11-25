Sharjah, UAE – Chestertons MENA, one of the world’s most prestigious names in real estate, starting business in London in 1805, have proudly announced expansion into Sharjah. The move extends the comprehensive range of services offered by the company to Sharjah’s growing property market.

Chestertons MENA are into their second decade of strategic vision of growth across the middle east; bringing commercial, residential, industrial, valuations and land brokerage expertise to a region keenly recognised for its investment potential and highly progressive development.

Simone Dobson, Chief Operating Officer, Chestertons MENA, outlined, “Chestertons’ entry into Sharjah is fuelled by the emirate’s increasing demand for high-quality real estate services and the evolving needs of property investors, businesses and residents. From advising on land acquisitions and industrial developments, to supporting residential and commercial property transactions, Chestertons MENA’s experienced team is equipped to offer unparalleled guidance and support tailored to Sharjah’s specific market dynamics.”

Sharjah’s real estate market has seen significant activity in recent years, with major developments in infrastructure, commercial zones and mixed-use spaces positioning the emirate as an attractive option for regional and international investors. Chestertons MENA’s expansion into Sharjah is set to enhance the accessibility of the market for those seeking opportunities in this vibrant and evolving landscape.

“We are excited to bring our full-service offering to Sharjah, an emirate that has demonstrated remarkable growth and resilience,” said Andrew Elliott, Director of the Commercial Agency, Chestertons MENA, “Our goal is to leverage our expertise and local insights to meet the diverse needs of clients in Sharjah, from developers to investors and businesses, while contributing to the emirate’s ambitious growth plans.”

With offices across the UAE, Chestertons MENA continues to lead as a full-service real estate consultancy with expertise across valuation, advisory, and transactional services. The addition of the Sharjah office strengthens Chestertons MENA’s commitment to providing seamless support for clients across the region and enhancing connectivity within the UAE’s dynamic property sector.

Media Contact:

Jac Samarappuli

Moving Adverts

jac@movingadverts.com

About Chestertons (www.chestertonsmena.com)

Chestertons is one of the oldest, most familiar and most trusted names in real estate, with nearly 220 years of international success. Established in London in 1805, Chestertons has expanded to become a global expert in all aspects of real estate, providing unrivalled, specialist services in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Chestertons MENA was launched in 2008, providing the complete range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each. Chestertons MENA has proudly operated for over 15 years and continues to expand in the region, with significant growth plans in the UAE and wider Middle East.