Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has launched an aggressive recruitment drive, with the aim of almost trebling its number of residential and commercial agents, under its continued regional growth strategy.

Chestertons MENA, which currently employs 18 agents, wants 50 on board by the end of the year. Potential new recruits can email their CVs to careers@chestertons.com.

Ashley Hawthorne, Head of Residential Agency, Chestertons MENA, said: “With Dubai’s property market extremely buoyant and Chestertons at a key phase in its growth, we are looking for committed, enthusiastic people to join our multi-cultural agency team. The real estate sector is attracting more and more people every day, with some changing careers to join this exciting, ever-growing industry. We invite candidates of all levels of experience – whether they are long-term real estate professionals or new to the sector – to be part of Chesterton MENA’s future.”

Chestertons is also on the lookout for additional commercial real estate agents.

With its own training academy, Chestertons gives all team members full training, regular refresher programmes and career development opportunities. All agents are supported by an efficient, hands-on administration team.

Chestertons’ growth strategy also includes additional, larger offices in Dubai, due to open in September 2023. The company also plans to expand further in KSA.

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes, consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

For more information, visit www.chestertonsmena.com

About Chestertons

Chestertons is one of the oldest, most familiar and most trusted names in real estate, with nearly 220 years of international success. Established in London in 1805, Chestertons has expanded to become a global expert in all aspects of real estate, providing unrivalled, specialist services in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Chestertons MENA was launched in 2008, providing the complete range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes, consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each. The company has proudly operated for 15 years and continues to expand in the region, with significant growth plans in the UAE and wider Middle East.