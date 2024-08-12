Dubai, UAE - Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani the official distributor of Chery in UAE, is pleased to launch an exclusive trade-in campaign, inviting car owners to upgrade to newer, more advanced models with great ease and confidence.

This campaign offers a seamless trade-in process, where customers can exchange their current vehicles for the latest Chery models under exceptional terms.

Up to AED 10,000 extra on trade-ins is applicable to any make or model. This generous initiative, aimed at making luxury more attainable, is scheduled to run for a limited one-week period, ending on August 15th.This campaign highlights Chery’s commitment to enhancing the automotive experience by simplifying the upgrade process, building customer trust, and making luxury vehicles more accessible through competitive trade-in values.

Straightforward and transparent trade-ins are supported by a team of experts who conduct detailed assessments and provide fair valuations. This approach empowers customers to make informed decisions, free from the usual hassles associated with selling their vehicles independently. Additionally, it allows them to enjoy the full spectrum of Chery’s advanced features, innovative technology, and stylish design, within the modern standards of luxury and convenience.

Situated on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Sharjah and Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, Chery UAE's premier flagship showrooms display every model from its cutting-edge lineup and contain fully-equipped servicing facilities for all maintenance needs.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact 800 CHERY (800-24379) or visit www.cheryuae.com.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years.

In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).