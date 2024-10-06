Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – In line with its commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction through innovative solutions, Chery Bahrain announced the launch of an advanced AI-powered virtual assistant on its website. The new tool, a first for the Kingdom’s automotive industry, is designed to improve customer interactions by providing convenient, round-the-clock support and access to valuable information.

The Generative AI-powered assistant effectively handles customer inquiries in multiple languages and provides clear, conversational responses. It allows users to compare Chery models side-by-side, helping customers make informed decisions. It also simplifies locating service centers, showrooms, and spare parts locations, and captures leads in real-time for seamless follow-up through Salesforce.

Abdulelah Burashed, Dealer Principal of Chery said: "We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the customer experience. This AI-powered virtual assistant represents a significant step forward in how we engage with our customers, offering them more personalized and efficient support. It’s an innovation that demonstrates our commitment to delivering excellent service and ensuring that customers receive the information they need quickly and conveniently."

Chery Bahrain is one of the first automotive brands in the region to implement this generative AI-based solution and plans to continue refining the tool to enhance customer service further. For more information on Chery, visit the showroom in Sanad, call 17500900, or visit cherybahrain.com