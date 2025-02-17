The announcement comes as Checkout.com hits milestone of processing over one million Account Funding Transactions (AFTs) from the UAE with Visa, supporting real-time money movement

Dubai, UAE – Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments company, is advancing its collaboration with Visa to launch Visa Direct’s Push-to-Card solution for cross-border and domestic transactions in the UAE. Checkout.com is now the first acquirer in the UAE to offer the Push-to-Card solution, empowering merchants and consumers with real-time money transfer capabilities.

Visa Direct is a global money movement platform that connects more than 190 markets, offering access to over 8.5 billion card, account, and wallet endpoints through a single-entry point.

The Push-to-Card solution enables merchants and consumers in the UAE to send money quickly and easily to eligible Visa cards, offering near real-time fund disbursements. This solution brings a host of benefits, including fast remittances, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and merchant payouts. With both local and cross-border coverage, it expands users' reach while leveraging the security and reliability of Visa’s global network. The solution also helps merchants enhance operational efficiency by simplifying transactions, eliminating the need for complex banking details, and ensuring improved payment performance.

"Visa Direct is transforming the way money moves globally, and we are excited to see Checkout.com leverage this technology to meet the evolving demands of businesses and individuals alike by offering them a faster, more convenient, and secure way to send and receive funds," said Shahebaz Khan Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial and Money Movement Solutions, CEMEA

“The UAE has rapidly emerged as a leader in digital payments, fueled by a clear vision to create a cashless, interconnected ecosystem. By providing seamless, secure, and real-time payout capabilities, we’re empowering merchants with the agility to thrive in this fast-evolving landscape, while effectively meeting the growing consumer demand for speed and convenience. The Push-to-Card solution not only reinforces our commitment to powering payment performance but also showcases our agility in bringing yet another innovation to the UAE market. As the first to launch this solution, we’ve once again set the benchmark for fast, efficient, and future-ready payment experiences.” noted Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com.

According to Checkout.com’s latest annual MENA e-commerce report, nearly 80% of consumers in the region engage in fintech activities beyond just making online payments, including money transfers, investments, and personal finance. As digital financial solutions continue to grow, real-time money movement has become a key consumer demand, driving the need for faster and more seamless payment experiences.

In response to this shift, Account Funding Transactions (AFTs) are gaining significant traction in the UAE. Alongside the growing adoption of Push-to-Card services, AFTs enable merchants to offer a fast, secure, and efficient way for consumers to fund digital wallets and accounts. Checkout.com now processes over one million AFTs per month with Visa, helping businesses meet evolving payment expectations.

By eliminating multiple intermediary steps, AFTs allow real-time account top-ups through secure transactions, reducing friction, minimizing fraud risk, and enhancing customer satisfaction. For merchants, this also translates to lower transaction costs and greater operational efficiency, reinforcing the UAE’s push toward a cashless economy.

As digital commerce expands, AFTs are playing a pivotal role in accelerating financial inclusion and driving payment innovation across the Middle East.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. With flexible and scalable technology, we help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 16 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands, such as Alshaya Group, Botim, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony, and Tamara.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visamiddleeast.