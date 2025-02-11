Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Almajdouie Motors, the authorized dealer of Changan in Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in the fourth edition of the international technology conference, LEAP 2025. Organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Changan will serve as the official transportation Partner for the event for the second time. The conference will take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from February 9 to 12, bringing together more than 1,000 experts and speakers from around the world to discuss the future of technology, artificial intelligence, and the latest innovations. This participation aligns with the company’s efforts to drive innovation in the transportation sector and adopt practical solutions that contribute to the advancement of mobility in the Kingdom, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

LEAP 2025 is one of the world's largest technology gatherings, featuring over 14 platforms, 17 tracks, and more than 1,000 speakers and experts from various countries. Additionally, 69% of the speakers are international, and the event will present more than 300 hours of technical content covering the future of technology and artificial intelligence, along with showcasing cutting-edge innovations.

Under the theme “Into New Horizons,” Changan Almajdouie will participate as the official transportation Partner for LEAP 2025, offering VIP transportation services, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for this leading technology event. Through its dedicated exhibition booth, Changan will showcase its latest automotive technologies designed to meet customer expectations. The spotlight will be on the Changan UNI-K, a versatile SUV that combines powerful performance with advanced technology to deliver an exceptional driving experience tailored to Changan customers in Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on this participation, Mr. Yasser Shaheen, Managing Director of Changan Almajdouie, emphasized the significance of LEAP 2025 as a pioneering global platform that anticipates the future of technology and innovation. He stated that Changan Almajdouie ’s role as an official transportation Partner reflects its commitment to delivering modern and reliable mobility solutions that meet customer expectations in the Kingdom.

Mr. Yasser added: "We are proud to be the official transportation Partner for this distinguished technology event. We firmly believe in the importance of delivering an exceptional mobility experience that keeps pace with the rapid developments in the transportation sector. With over 150,000 Changan vehicles on Saudi roads, this demonstrates our customers' trust in our brand and reaffirms our commitment to offering reliable and advanced vehicles that cater to their diverse needs, further enhancing our role in shaping the modern mobility landscape in the Kingdom."

About Changan Automobile:

It was founded in 1862, began its actual car production 35 years ago and its sales has been increasing year after year. Changan has been keen to enhance its technical capabilities and its models has become equipped with the various international specifications required after it developed its factories and research centers to keep pace with global markets. For its part, Changan Automobile intends to expand in the international markets after its great success in the Chinese market and the high quality of its production. One of the most important markets that it sought to enter is the Saudi market after its agreement with one of the largest and most experienced car dealerships, Almajdouie Motors Company, which has a network of branches covering all cities of Saudi Arabia in addition to various after-sales, maintenance and spare parts services centers.

