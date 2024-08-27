The Deal, Chalhoub Group’s Designer Fashion Outlet, has pioneered the use of Generative AI for a complete model photoshoot, a groundbreaking achievement for both Chalhoub Group and the Middle East fashion industry.

This campaign was a collaborative effort between Chalhoub Group’s in-house content studio, OneStudio and The Deal, aligning with Chalhoub Group’s commitment to responsible innovation and ethical use of emerging technologies.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Chalhoub Group's unique designer fashion outlet, The Deal, has taken a pioneering step by using Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) to create its latest back-to-school campaign. Launched in partnership with a cutting-edge startup specialising in Generative AI to produce high-quality marketing assets, as well as Chalhoub Group’s in-house Tech team and content studio, OneStudio, the campaign is the first in the Middle East to use AI for an entire campaign shoot.

The AI-created images are featured across The Deal’s website, social media platforms and newsletters, offering customers an engaging, visually striking experience. With a strong track record in embracing innovation, Chalhoub Group’s back-to-school campaign marks the first time the company has embraced Generative AI for an entire photoshoot and marketing campaign.

"The Deal's vision is to offer designer brands at competitive prices, delivered straight to your doorstep. By integrating Gen AI into the creative process, we've enhanced efficiency while maintaining the high-quality visuals our customers expect," said Nick Vinckier, Director of Corporate Innovation at Chalhoub Group. “We are aware of the concerns surrounding Generative AI and have worked closely with our partner to ensure everything adheres to legal and ethical standards. Experimenting with emerging technologies responsibly is crucial for creating a safe and ethical framework at a Group level," he said.

Gen AI is an advanced AI technology capable of creating new content - such as images, text, or music – based on the data it has been trained on. For Chalhoub Group’s campaign, The Deal used a specific large language model for text-to-picture generation. Instead of traditional photography, AI generated highly realistic images from text descriptions and product pictures, producing imagery almost indistinguishable from real-life photos. The process eliminated the need for models, photographers, and physical locations, relying almost entirely on AI to generate realistic backgrounds and models wearing The Deal products.

To ensure the highest quality and maintain the brand’s visual standards, The Deal worked closely with Chalhoub Group’s in-house content studio, OneStudio, playing a crucial role in refining the AI-generated images to match the expectations of both the brand and its discerning customers.

Shawn Davey, Director of OneStudio, said: “It is always so important to embrace new technologies, Ai has opened huge possibilities to be used as a tool for creativity. A new Collaborator has entered the chat (Ai), and is re-defining the way we create content for our customers to enjoy.”

Marilena Hadgianni, Director of Marketing, Multibrand shared: "At The Deal, we're proud to be at the forefront of both the industry and Chalhoub Group by using AI to power our back-to-school campaign. This cutting-edge approach not only sets us apart but also allows us to engage customers with personalised, visually captivating content. It’s a game-changer that’s redefining how fashion connects with its audience."

The use of Generative AI in this campaign not only saved time and budget but also eliminated the need for extensive planning, casting, and shooting. While AI was used to generate the initial models and backgrounds, human retouching ensured the final product met the highest standards. As the technology evolves, The Deal plans to further optimise the process, allowing creative teams to focus on value-adding tasks rather than logistics.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP:

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for over 16,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries in the Middle East, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

ABOUT THE DEAL:

The Deal is a unique Designer Fashion Outlet offering the best in designer fashion, home, and beauty products at unbeatable prices. As the liquidation channel division of Chalhoub Group the leading partner for luxury across the Middle East The Deal brings world-renowned brands such as Ted Baker, Versace, Adidas, Lacoste, and more to customers across the UAE and MENA region, both in-store and online.