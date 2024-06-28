Applications are open for 10 Saudi fashion brands specialising in ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags, and jewellery

Participants will have the unique opportunity to benefit from mentorship, exclusive partnerships, practical experience in retail, paving the way for their collections to reach international markets

The inaugural cohort of The Fashion Lab produced remarkable success stories showcasing the programme’s impact. Brands such as KAFBYKAF have received significant acclaim

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Chalhoub Group announced the launch of the second cohort of the Fashion Lab, powered by The Greenhouse, the Group’s bold space for innovation and entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the Saudi100 programme. Starting today, applications are open for Saudi Arabian fashion brands specialising in ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags, and jewellery. This initiative is part of Chalhoub Group’s continued commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 while fostering local talent and innovation within the Saudi fashion industry.

The Fashion Lab aims to nurture the growth of local fashion brands by offering participants an intensive six-month incubator programme. The curriculum is designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills in fashion business fundamentals, commercialisation, and entrepreneurship.

Joaquin Mencia, Chief Innovation Officer at Chalhoub Group, commented: “The Fashion Lab is yet another testament to Chalhoub Group’s unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in the Saudi fashion scene. After the great success of the first cohort of the Fashion Lab, we are launching Cohort 2 with double the efforts and expanding our perks for the next batch of Saudi fashion brands. With the exciting addition of The Greenhouse's newly opened location in Riyadh, we are well-prepared to host Cohort 2 in a dynamic environment designed to nurture creativity and innovation. We are committed to providing an unparalleled experience that will empower the next generation of Saudi fashion brands to thrive and reach new heights.”

The first cohort of The Fashion Lab produced remarkable success stories that highlight the programme’s impact. Brands like KAFBYKAF have gone on to receive significant acclaim. "The Fashion Lab gave KAFBYKAF the unique experience of selling on a Chalhoub Group platform and receiving guidance and exclusive access to senior leaders and retail experts from the Group, which was incredibly valuable to my brand,” said Kawthar Alhoraish, Founder of KAFBYKAF. "I recommend this programme for any brand ready for acceleration.”

“Having worked closely with the brands in the first cohort of The Fashion Lab, I have witnessed firsthand the incredible talent and potential within the Saudi fashion industry," said Joseph Chalhoub, General Manager of Fashion KSA at Chalhoub Group. "This programme is a transformative journey that provides real support, knowledge sharing from retail experts, and commercial opportunities for local brands to thrive.”

This year’s cohort will offer ten Saudi brands a unique chance to gain mentorship and guidance from prestigious partners such as Boltable Studios, Instagram and Snap Inc. The programme will be hybrid, based out of Riyadh, and will feature approximately 30 exclusive mentorship and workshop sessions. Successful applicants will have the rare opportunity to bring their collections to life on one of Chalhoub Group’s sales channels.

Interested parties can find more information and apply by visiting The Fashion Lab’s official webpage from June 27 until July 18, 2024, on the following link:

https://www.chalhoubgreenhouse.com/thefashionlab

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP:

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for over 16,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries in the Middle East, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

ABOUT THE FASHION LAB:

With 65 years in luxury and retail excellence, and an extensive experience in designing and operating tailored programmes to ignite innovation in the region, Chalhoub Group and The Greenhouse come together to create a Fashion Incubator Programme with a mission to fuel the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia.



The Fashion Lab programme aims to fast-track the growth of early-stage fashion brands by providing them with a 6-month incubation experience, including mentorship, online/in-store selling, business development workshops, networking opportunities, and a final showcase.



This comprehensive programme equips brands with the necessary skills, resources, and support to become commercially ready for the retail market, and establishes a strong foundation for their long-term success in the fashion industry.