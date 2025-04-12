Dubai, UAE – Century Financial, a leading investment and wealth management firm in the UAE, has signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, reaffirming its dedication to fostering a greener financial services sector and supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable economy.

The green finance sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, powered by regional and global momentum. In the UAE, ESG-related investments exceeded AED 22 billion in 2023 alone, reflecting an impressive 35% annual increase. The global trajectory mirrors this regional surge, with ESG assets under management projected to exceed USD 53 trillion by 2025, constituting more than a third of total global managed assets. This rapid expansion highlights the shifting investor preferences and increasing regulatory emphasis on sustainability.

By joining the declaration, Century Financial strengthens its commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its investment strategies and contributing to the UAE’s transition towards a sustainable financial ecosystem. Century Financial will collaborate with other signatories to drive green investment initiatives and promote responsible financial practices that align with global sustainability standards.

Bal Krishen, Chairman and Sameera Fernandes, Advisory Board Member, Century Financial, commented, “Our commitment to sustainable finance comes at a pivotal moment when the UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a regional hub for climate-conscious investment. We are honored to be part of this transformative movement towards sustainable finance. As an advocate for responsible investing, we recognize the importance of aligning financial services with sustainability goals. This initiative marks a significant step forward in reinforcing ESG-driven strategies that contribute to a greener and more resilient economy.”

We expect the following trends to shape the UAE’s green finance market in the next 3–5 years:

Mainstreaming of Green Sukuks: With the UAE issuing its first federal green bond worth USD 1.5 billion in 2023, we anticipate a surge in Shariah-compliant sustainable instruments.

Rise of Climate Tech Investments: Fintech platforms, carbon credit exchanges, and climate analytics tools will attract venture capital.

Integration of ESG in Real Estate Portfolios: With construction contributing to over 40% of carbon emissions in the UAE, sustainable real estate investments will see increased inflows.

Mandatory ESG Reporting: Regulatory mandates from ADGM, DIFC, and SCA will further institutionalize ESG disclosures and push adoption across listed and private firms.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, launched in 2019, is a voluntary initiative that aims to promote sustainable finance practices in line with the UAE’s Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative. It is supported by key government entities, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

“The UAE is at the forefront of driving sustainable development, and we are proud to contribute to this vision by embedding ESG principles into our financial services. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders and policymakers to drive impactful change and foster a sustainable investment landscape in the region”, they further added.

Century Financial joins a distinguished group of signatories, including the Central Bank of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Deloitte, and leading global banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank, BNP Paribas, Citibank, HSBC, ING Bank, Macquarie, and UniCredit.

As a trusted financial advisory firm with over three decades of expertise, Century Financial remains committed to shaping a future where financial growth and sustainability go hand in hand. Through strategic collaborations and innovative investment solutions, the firm continues to champion responsible finance and contribute to the UAE’s green economy ambitions.

