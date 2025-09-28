Dubai, UAE: Centurion Properties, one of Dubai’s premier real estate developer, proudly announces the Grand Launch of Burj Capital Business Bay, a Grade A+ commercial office tower set to become a defining landmark in Dubai’s thriving Business Bay district. The launch event will be held on Monday, 29th September 2025 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai Ballroom, from 1:00 PM onwards.

Burj Capital Business Bay stands as a statement of ambition, prestige, and future success. Strategically located just steps from the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Design District, and DIFC, this office tower has been designed for global businesses, entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking leaders seeking presence and distinction.

The development features a Built-Up Area (BUA) of 940,000.00+ sq. ft., with 230+ office units, retail, gym and roof top viewing lounge. Its expansive 18,700+ sq. ft. floor plates provide unmatched flexibility for multinational firms and regional headquarters.

“Burj Capital is more than a signature commercial project - it’s a landmark in the heart of Dubai, standing proud by the canal with Burj Khalifa views. In the end, it’s the address that matters, and with a façade that speaks power, this one speaks for itself,” said Anshika Garg, Co-founder, Centurion Properties.

“At Centurion Properties, our focus has always been on shaping sustainable, future-ready spaces. Burj Capital is a destination for organisations that value functionality, presence, and prestige at a single address and this tower embodies all of that,” said Joby George, CEO, Centurion Properties.

“It is truly rewarding to see our ongoing collaboration with Centurion come to life. Burj Capital was born from a bold and forward-looking vision to reshape the narrative of commercial real estate across the region, and we are extremely proud of what we have accomplished together,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

“As the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this landmark project, we look forward to seeing it make a lasting and powerful impact in the market.”

Beyond functionality, Burj Capital integrates lifestyle-driven experiences that support productivity and wellbeing. These include:

Wellness & Fitness Facilities : Rooftop running track, paddle courts, yoga studios, and a fully equipped gym.

: Rooftop running track, paddle courts, yoga studios, and a fully equipped gym. Recreation & Leisure : Swimming pool, amphitheatre seating, jacuzzi zone, pickleball courts, and co-working lounges.

: Swimming pool, amphitheatre seating, jacuzzi zone, pickleball courts, and co-working lounges. Community & F&B: Curated dining experiences and a vibrant recreational hub.

Its architectural elegance with a commanding façade and precision-crafted interiors sets a new benchmark for Dubai’s commercial spaces.

The grand launch event is expected to host a vast number of attendees, including reputed developers, leading broker houses, and key industry stakeholders. Guests will also be treated to live performances by international artists including Mark Zitti e i Fratelli Coltelli, Giselle Stouns, and DJ Liutik.

About Centurion Properties

Founded in 2013, Centurion Properties stands as a beacon of innovation in real estate development, transforming urban landscapes into vibrant spaces where people can live, work, and thrive. As industry pioneers, Centurion Properties crafts modern, sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks for elegance and exclusivity.

With a portfolio spanning both luxury residential and high-end commercial developments, Centurion Properties has a proven track record of delivering Grade A office towers and innovative business environments that combine architectural distinction with operational excellence. Their commercial projects including Capital One Motor City, Capital One JVC, and now Burj Capital Business Bay are designed to empower global enterprises with functionality, prestige, and future-ready infrastructure.

Renowned for their commitment to intricate design, sustainability, and long-term value, Centurion Properties continues to set the gold standard for Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline offering unique experiences that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the aspirations of tomorrow’s discerning clientele.