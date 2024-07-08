Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, announces the launch of its newly designed website, an innovative platform that enhances user experience and reflects the brand's commitment to modernity. This significant update includes not only the main website but also individual websites for each of the properties, ensuring a cohesive and engaging online presence.

The inspiration behind the redesign stemmed from a desire to provide guests with a more intuitive and visually appealing digital experience. The new website features clean layouts, modern typography, and high-quality imagery, all of which align with CH's updated identity.

“Our goal was to create a platform that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and easy to navigate. We have prioritized mobile responsiveness to ensure that guests can seamlessly browse and book their stays across all devices, whether they are on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone,” says Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

Specific mobile-friendly features have been incorporated to ensure smooth navigation and functionality across all devices. This means guests can easily access the hotel services and make reservations on the go, without any hassle.

The redesign comes at a pivotal time for Central Hotels & Resorts, coinciding with its recent renovations and rebranding efforts. Launching the new website now allows the Group to present a unified and refreshed image to their guests.

“The updated design is not just about aesthetics; it’s about enhancing the overall user experience. With intuitive navigation, visually appealing layouts, and new functionalities such as integrated booking systems and interactive elements, our website is designed to meet the needs of today's digital-savvy travelers,” adds Al Abdulla.

One of the key improvements is the revamped booking and reservation process. The site’s advanced booking systems enable users to easily check room availability, view options, and take advantage of promotions through a user-friendly interface. This streamlined experience simplifies the entire booking journey, making it more efficient and enjoyable for the guests.

Security and privacy of user data are paramount at Central Hotels & Resorts. “We have implemented robust measures to ensure the protection of our guests' information. This includes SSL encryption for secure data transmission, trusted payment gateways, clear privacy policies, secure login processes, regular security audits, and compliance with data protection regulations. Our staff is also trained in data protection practices to maintain the highest standards of security,” explains Al Abdulla.

To keep guests informed and engaged, the team will update the website content regularly, including city guide updates, travel tips, promotional offers for rooms and restaurants, and monthly updates on hotel amenities and services. These updates aim to provide valuable and relevant information, enhancing the overall user experience and encouraging frequent visits to our site.

"At Central Hotels & Resorts, we are committed to providing our guests with exceptional experiences, both in-person and online. Our new website is a testament to this commitment, designed to offer an intuitive, engaging, and seamless user experience. We believe that this modernized platform will not only enhance our digital presence but also reinforce our position as a leader in the hospitality industry. We invite our guests to explore the new website and discover the enhanced features and functionalities that reflect our dedication to excellence,” concludes Al Abdulla.

Central Hotels & Resorts invites residents and visitors alike to explore the new website at and experience the enhanced features and functionalities. Visit https://www.central-hotels.com/

About Central Hotels & Resorts:

Launched in 2015, Central Hotels and Resorts – headquartered in Dubai, one of the fastest-growing Hospitality Management companies in the UAE was established to cater, to both leisure and business travelers looking to experience the best of Arabian hospitality in the heart of the city. With the competitive industry comes our continuous expansions, focused on making our service, facilities, and standards distinctive in the Gulf Region.

Product diversification and innovation, sound fundamental values, commitment to excellence, quality service and expansion in key destinations are the hallmarks behind Central Hotels’ amazing growth.

Spread across the Middle East, the group is now poised to conquer other markets. Created and based in Dubai, Central Hotels offers a full spectrum of choice in terms of hotel categories, a comprehensive selection of accommodations, and services to suit all budgets and clientele. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com