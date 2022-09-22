Dubai, UAE: The owner and operator of Central Hotels Group contributed US$483,000 to UNICEF to increase the access of vulnerable children in Mongolia to the Early Childhood Development Program and preschool services.

The Al Abdulla Family, a staunch advocate of philanthropic work, was represented by Abdulla Al Abdulla, Group CEO of Central Hotels, who announced the contribution and encouraged private companies in the UAE and GCC to support the program that invests in the foundation of human capital, especially the young generation.

“Early childhood development has a tremendous impact on the grassroots levels of countries across the globe. Nurturing the minds of our children from early childhood and providing them with the best opportunities will help improve their skills and quality of life in the future. I hope this donation will help many children in Mongolia. Furthermore, I want to encourage companies in the UAE and GCC region to support the UNICEF ECD program, especially in other developing countries,” says Abdulla Al Abdulla.

UNICEF Mongolia’s ECD program aims to reach 35,000 children in 2022 and 2023 with access to preschool services in five areas, including Bayanzurkh district, a poorer peri-urban area of Ulaanbaatar city in Mongolia.

Additionally, the program aims to support capacity development at the local level by fostering awareness among parents and caregivers about the critical early years in children’s lives, renovating old early-learning centers with water and sanitation facilities and ventilation systems to improve the learning environment, and promoting the implementation of family-friendly policies in the workplace, including paid parental leave, breastfeeding, and access to quality childcare.

“The first 1,000 days of life have a profound effect on children’s brain development, physical and mental well-being and, by extension, on the future of children and their communities,” said Eltayeb Adam, UNICEF Representative to the Gulf Area, adding, “the donation of the Al Abdulla Family to UNICEF’s Early Childhood Development program in Mongolia will unlock the potential of children there through equal access to pre-school, health and development services.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Al Abdulla Family on behalf of UNICEF Mongolia for its generous contribution to supporting early childhood development (ECD) of the most vulnerable children in Mongolia. Investment in ECD, the most cost-effective equaliser to break the cycle of inequity, is an investment in the foundation of human capital. The earlier the intervention, the better the outcomes for the child and the prosperity and sustainability of society as a whole. I’m pleased to note that ECD is in line with Mongolia’s Vision-2050, the government’s long-term development strategy,” says Evariste Kouassi-Komlan, UNICEF Representative in Mongolia.

-Ends-

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has established its wide array of 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, C Central Resort the Palm, and Royal Central The Palm. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com