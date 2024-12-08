Cenomi Retail reopened Zara store with the new concept at Al Nakheel Mall, one of the most innovative malls in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that features the brand’s latest collections in a setting which showcases technological innovation.

The store incorporates several technological tools to offer customers an integrated experience with the brand’s online platform.

Cenomi Retail continue to thrive in delivering immersive and innovated customer experience

The expansion aligns with the progressive growth of the retail sector in the kingdom of saudi arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Cenomi Retail Saudi Arabia’s pioneering retail brand partner, reopens Zara store in the new concept at Al Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, the most innovative mall in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This store totals over 3000 square meters of commercial surface and is located on the ground floor of the mall.

The Zara store features the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform. The store facade is built as per the updated Zara design concept, with the Infinity stone texture finish and brushed stainless steel portal ceilings.

The interior is predominantly white, clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from wooden fixtures and the natural tones of the textiles. The space encompasses the Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ section offering products that elevate everyday living and inspire new avenues of self-expression.

This store has a new ‘boutique’ space for Zara's newborns collection, and exclusive space dedicated to footwear and accessories with personalized assistance. This new shopping concept allows to have the most relevant pieces of the collection in the same space, raising the image of the product and improving the customer experience. At the same time, part of the footwear and handbag collection will continue in the rest of the store, completing the look proposals together with the clothing collection.

Salim Fakhouri, CEO of Cenomi Retail, commented: “We are proud to announce the reopening of the Zara store at Nakheel Mall, which is now the largest Zara store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of the biggest in the MENA region. The store has been expanded to an impressive over 3000 SQM of commercial surface. This expansion aligns with the progressive growth of the retail sector in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is currently valued at SAR 682 billion and is projected to grow by an average of 5.3% annually through 2028. We are committed to renovating our stores in prime locations to offer an immersive and spacious shopping experience, seamlessly integrating physical and online shopping for maximum convenience, supported by the latest fashion technology.”

INNOVATION IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

This store features Zara's latest retail concept for larger stores. It is equipped with the most efficient technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform.

Some of the services include:

- Pay&Go service for customers to purchase garments by scanning them with their mobile phones

- location of product on the floor through Zara app

- fitting room reservation options

- online pick-up point with an automated storage area

- in-store pick-up in two hours

- assisted self-checkout area with cash option

- specific checkout areas for returns

- customer cardboard recycling area

EFFICIENCY

As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, the store has some of the most advanced energy-efficiency systems available.

The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of lower impact materials.

The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to enhance their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

Zara works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its teams' daily decision-making thanks to its holistic vision roadmap and milestones for the whole value chain. It also develops reuse and recycling programs to promote the circular economy and to reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials.

About Cenomi Retail:

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since become the leading franchise retailer in KSA and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Since the opening of its first store in 1991, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably and now trades in over 850 stores across 159 shopping malls in 9 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of more than 360 thousand square meters. All of this is managed by a workforce numbering more than 7,000. Cenomi Retail currently represents nearly 55 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops. For more information, please visit www.cenomiretail.com

