Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Coffee Company support the partnership, overseeing Bieder & Maier’s investment journey and development in Saudi Arabia

Bieder & Maier will be the first brand outside Saudi Arabia to source Arabica Beans from the Jezan region, with the launch of ‘Bieder & Maier Premium Saudi Blend with Jazean’ set to be the first joint project

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Retail today announces an agreement with Vienna-based coffee company Bieder & Maier Coffee to bring Vienna coffee houses to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The deal is announced following support from the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) and the Saudi Coffee Company (SCC) towards Bieder & Maier’s investment journey and development in the Kingdom.

Cenomi Retail, a leading shopping mall owner and operator in the Kingdom with household brands such as Zara, Alo Yoga, Subway and Cinnabon, has signed to exclusively open and operate Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee Houses in the coming years.

This follows a natural move by the MISA and the SCC to invest in Bieder & Maier’s development in the region, with the union of Saudi Arabia, the ‘Home of Arabica’ beans, and Vienna, ‘Home of Coffee Houses’ connoting a perfect world heritage partnership. In 2011, the Vienna Coffee House Culture became declared as an intangible world heritage, in 2015, Arabic Coffee, and in 2022 Saudi Khawali Beans followed by UNESCO declarations.

The strategic and investment partnership between Saudi Arabia and Bieder & Maier is facilitated by the MISA and His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih as part of a wider comprehensive plan to generate growth and sustainable development in Saudi Arabia. The goal of the signed Memorandum of Understanding between Bieder & Maier and Saudi Arabia is to intensify the cooperation between the involved parties in the coming years to deliver on this wider plan.

Bieder & Maier will source Arabica Beans from the Jezan Region, blend and roast them to creating a new ‘Bieder & Maier Premium Saudi Blend’, which will be available in medium and light roast for the Saudi market as well as in Vienna.

Commenting on the agreement, Dr. Günther Helm, CEO of Cenomi Retail, said: “We are extremely optimistic about the potential of Vienna Coffee Houses in Saudi Arabia through our new partnership with Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee. We are also thankful to the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Coffee Company for facilitating this joint venture. Cenomi Retail is proud to bring this new offering to the Kingdom, providing an exciting new brand option for our consumers. It is also integral to our continued growth strategy, with a strong focus on expanding the F&B sector of our business.”

Mr Khalid AbuTheeb, CEO of Saudi Coffee Company, commented: “The coffee is an embodiment of our culture and identity. With the objective of enhancing the local coffee industry and promoting our coffee tradition, we have collaborated with Bieder & Maier, a Vienna-based coffee powerhouse. Through this collaboration facilitated by MISA, Saudi Coffee Company will bring forth unique coffee blends utilizing Saudi coffee beans in mix with international beans to the Saudi and Austrian markets. We will also spearhead the utilization of locally sourced Saudi beans for global brands and entities, such as Bieder & Maier. This partnership is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, that aims to enhance the whole value chain of the Saudi coffee industry, in order to diversify the economy and increase the coffee industry’s GDP share.”

Mr Rudi Kobza, Founder and CEO of Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee, commented: “We feel very honored announcing this partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and bringing coffee quality and cultures together. In this collaboration and the strengths of the involved partners we see a big potential for the coming years to serve coffee in Saudi Arabia because of its unrivalled quality.“

In future, further investments in Saudi Arabia are planned, from local roasting options to nationwide distribution in Saudi Arabia. This development plan will be strongly supported by various experts within the MISA.

About the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, while supporting businesses throughout their investment journey. Through a network of dynamic business centers across the Kingdom, MISA partners with local and international businesses of all scales and sizes—from startups to blue chip multinationals—to help make investing in the Kingdom as streamlined and simple as possible. MISA takes a lead role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.

About Saudi Coffee Company

Saudi Coffee Company is a wholly-owned PIF subsidiary with a mission to grow the Saudi coffee industry. The Saudi Coffee Company will contribute to diversifying and growing the Saudi economy by enabling a significant increase in coffee production from 300 tonnes to 2500 tones, creating opportunities across the entire value chain and supporting a rise in export activity. The Saudi Coffee Company is also committed to driving the coffee ecosystem of Saudi Arabia towards adopting more sustainable practice; we are taking a sustainable approach throughout all stages of the coffee production by enhancing the technologies used and upskilling local farmers on the latest techniques. By supporting the coffee industry, the Saudi Coffee Company will ultimately contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s long held traditions and history with coffee - so deeply rooted in every aspect of Saudi culture.

About Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee

Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee was founded 2018 and is bringing Vienna’s unique coffee story alive. It combines premium quality, modern design and international lifestyle and got recognized worldwide winning at ADC New York Gold for the world’s best packaging design as well as winning European Design Award, German Design Award, Red Dot Awards and many more.

2022 the company launched the first Bieder & Maier Vienna Coffee House experiencing coffee culture and sweet delights. In 2023 this concept got awarded „The World‘s best Airport Café“ by the FAB awards in Bangkok.

About Cenomi Retail

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since become the leading franchise retailer in the KSA and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Since the opening of its first store in 1991, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably and now trades in circa 1,300 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of more than 400 thousand square meters. All of this is managed by a workforce numbering more than 10,000. Cenomi Retail currently represents over 65 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics, in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops.

For further information, please contact: media@cenomi.com