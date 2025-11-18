The issuance underscores Cenomi Centers’ commitment to supporting the development of Saudi Arabia’s local debt capital markets as well as the investors’ confidence in the Company’s business model and credit profile

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) (the “Company”), Saudi Arabia’s leading owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers, is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the subscription period for its inaugural Saudi Riyal-denominated Sukuk, which was launched on 3 November 2025.

The six-year Sukuk, non-callable for the first three years, carries a fixed profit rate of 8.5% per annum after zakat, payable on a quarterly basis.

Cenomi Centers is delighted with the exceptionally strong demand received from both institutional and retail investors. The robust investor appetite reflects the market’s confidence in Cenomi Centers’ credit profile, strategic direction, and growth outlook.

The Company is pleased to confirm total received subscriptions in excess of SAR 2 billion, subject to standard reconciliation procedures with receiving agents and the final allocation approvals, in compliance with applicable regulations. The proceeds from the SAR Sukuk will be directed towards refinancing a substantial portion of the Company’s USD-denominated Sukuk maturing in October 2026, which is part of the Company's comprehensive refinancing strategy, providing a strong platform for the Company’s medium-term growth objectives.

The Company will now proceed, to complete the necessary formalities towards the allocation, settlement and closing of the Sukuk issuance. The Company plans to set the final size of the SAR Sukuk issuance on or around 19 November 2025 followed by settlement on 23 November 2025.

Al Rajhi Capital acted as the Lead Manager for the transaction.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, Chief Executive Officer of Cenomi Centers, commented:

“We are very pleased with the strong investor response to our inaugural SAR Sukuk. The outcome of this book-building process reflects the market’s confidence in Cenomi Centers’ financial strength and strategic direction. This milestone also reinforces our commitment to deepening engagement with local investors and supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia’s debt capital markets. We take this opportunity to thank the Capital Market Authority and Tadawul for their noticeable effort in developing the local debt capital market. We also extend our appreciation to the Lead Manager, Al Rajhi Capital for their great efforts on this pioneer transaction.”