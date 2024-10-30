Global brands such as Adidas, Massimo Dutti, Nike, Under Armour, Pull&Bear and Nespresso are confirmed at U Walk Riyadh as well as Saudi Pro League football team Al Nassr which has opened a flagship store and café

The new retail names are part of the enhancements at the center to offer a superior mix of retail, dining and entertainment

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Cenomi Centers, the number one owner, operator and developer of retail and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, today announces 10 new retailers are opening in its lifestyle mall, U Walk Riyadh.

Successful global and regional brands such as Nike, Nespresso, Adidas, Dry Bar, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Under Armour, Al Nassr Club, Lenskart and Jack Morgan are already confirmed for U Walk Riyadh with further new retailer announcements set to follow. The retailer openings are set to continue over the coming months including exciting new retailers, dining and grocery soon to be announced.

The introduction of the leading retail brands is part of significant enhancements to the popular destination in the capital which is already a major attraction for locals and tourists known for its shopping, restaurants and cafes with outdoor dining, as well as fountains and public spaces spread across 30-acres.

Cenomi Centers is also investing in an additional multi-storey car park taking the total car parks at U Walk Riyadh to 2,000. The proposed new car park is currently awaiting planning approval and will enhance the overall shopping experience.

Opened in 2019, U Walk Riyadh is one of Cenomi Centers’ key lifestyle centers and this investment along with enhancements to the retail mix will ensure Cenomi Centers continues to provide next-level customer experiences.

Cenomi Centers CEO, Alison Rehill Erguven, said: “The significant retail and car parking enhancements are welcome additions to U Walk Riyadh, already a key destination in the capital. At Cenomi Centers, we pride ourselves on offering our customers much-loved brands from around the world in our malls. The addition of the major retailer names with more to follow delivers on our strategy to have a strong retail mix alongside dining and entertainment to meet the new ways our consumers want to shop and be entertained.”

U Walk Riyadh was the first of several next-generation lifestyle assets alongside the new U Walk Jeddah which opened at the end of 2023. Cenomi Centers has six flagship and lifestyle centers under development, all of which redefine the mall and shopping experience in Saudi Arabia, including flagships Jawharat Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah which are set to complete at the end of 2025.

For more information, please contact: jacqueline.scott@cenomi.com

About Cenomi Centers:

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 22 assets, with more than 4 ,500 stores strategically located in 10 major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah, Mall of Dhahran, and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumers' favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of nearly 1.4 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands. For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com.