Cendyn’s eInsight CRM and eLoyalty Premium solutions to drive guest loyalty and provide personalised one-to-one communications for UAE-headquartered hospitality company

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: US-headquartered Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, has announced that it has been selected by TIME Hotels to power their CRM and guest loyalty programmes, across their portfolio of properties in the UAE and beyond.

Having already used Cendyn’s award-winning content management system (CMS), TIME Hotels chose Cendyn to help them achieve greater guest personalisation, through enterprise marketing automation and guest intelligence.

“By layering Cendyn’s industry-leading eInsight CRM and eLoyalty platforms on top of our existing CMS, we can now begin to unlock invaluable insights into the unique preferences of each guest, enhance the capabilities of our loyalty program, and create enhanced experiences throughout every touchpoint of the guest journey,” commented Mohamed Awadalla, CEO of TIME Hotels.

Cendyn’s CRM platform collects and organises data from multiple sources into a rich guest profile that provides a 360-degree view into each guest’s interests and behaviour. With the CRM’s ability to provide automation, segmentation, and extensive reporting, TIME Hotels can now use these insights to drive revenue and create personalised communications for specific audiences based on past stay history, preferences, loyalty status, guest lifetime value score and other factors.

Cendyn’s comprehensive eLoyalty solution, which is powered by Cendyn’s CMS, will enable TIME Hotels to build long-term relationships with loyalty members, including a bespoke member portal, custom messaging for each guest and full reward management capabilities. With these programmes, each hotel in TIME’s portfolio will be empowered to leverage real-time data to create the personalised experiences and multi-channel automation that drive revenue and repeat visits.

“Cendyn is excited to continue our relationship with TIME Hotels and provide them with the technology-enabled solutions that allow them to continue evolving the guest experience across their hotel portfolio.

“We’ve purposely designed our CRM, CMS, and eLoyalty platforms to provide the industry’s most comprehensive platform for creating unmatched personalisation through every stage of the guest journey, including robust loyalty rewards and management tools. These solutions will also be able to scale with TIME Hotels as they continue to expand to new locations,” said John Seaton, Chief Revenue Officer at Cendyn.

-Ends-

About TIME Hotels

TIME Hotels was founded in 2012 by a multinational team dedicated to the art of international hospitality. Each of our hotels in the UAE is run with incomparable passion, with all travel needs not only anticipated but exceeded. The scope of our ideas can be seen in every aspect of TIME Hotels, from the sumptuous room features to the deft skills of our events staff. Visit one of our remarkable properties and find your concept of hospitality and travel redefined.

TIME Hotels’ family of properties epitomizes the unparalleled hospitality of the region. Found in some of the most desirable UAE locations and beyond, TIME Hotels’ provides travelers with international modern & stylish accommodations that speak to contemporary trends, as well as the famed Arabian hospitality of the region. To learn more about TIME Hotels, visit https://www.timehotels.com/.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. We help hotels around the globe drive profitability and guest loyalty through an integrated technology platform that aligns revenue, eCommerce, distribution, marketing, and sales teams with centralized data, applications, and analytics, so they can capture more demand and accelerate growth. With operations across the globe, in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India, Cendyn serves tens of thousands of customers across 143 countries. To find out more, visit www.cendyn.com.

Media contact for TIME Hotels:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower, Cluster F, JLT

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

​​​​​​​A member of the ECCO Communications Network