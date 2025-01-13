Dubai, UAE: Cemplicity, a global leader in real-time patient insights, has launched its advanced platform in the UAE, empowering healthcare providers to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and achieve better clinical outcomes. By enabling real-time analysis of patient-reported data, the platform supports the UAE’s ambition to deliver world-class healthcare and address pressing health challenges.

Already working with one of the UAE’s leading private healthcare groups, Cemplicity’s entry into the market aligns with the country’s We the UAE 2031 vision to harness data-driven solutions for improving population health and positioning the UAE as a global hub for medical innovation.

Transforming patient feedback into better care

Cemplicity’s platform integrates Patient-Reported Experience Measures (PREMs) and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs), enabling real-time collection and analysis of patient feedback. These insights help drive measurable improvements in quality of care, operational efficiencies and patient experiences.

The platform not only enables hospitals to measure patient experiences effectively but also helps manage chronic conditions like diabetes, which affects 12.3%[1] of the UAE population, by facilitating regular patient monitoring of symptoms and side effects while patients are at home. It can also support efforts to achieve the UAE’s goal of reducing cancer mortality by 18% by 2025, providing actionable insights to optimise screening, early detection, and treatment adherence.

Commitment to healthcare excellence

Blaik Wilson, Cemplicity CEO, said: “We are excited to bring Cemplicity to the UAE, a nation committed to healthcare excellence. With the private healthcare sector evolving at an impressive pace, partnering with such forward-thinking providers enables us to transform patient feedback into meaningful insights that enhance patient experiences and improve outcomes."

He added: “Globally, healthcare generates 30% of the world’s data volume. Aggregating and anonymising patient-reported data not only reveals insights into disease trends and treatment effectiveness but also supports the UAE’s broader ambition to position itself as a leader in medical research and innovation.”

Operating in nine countries and trusted by leading healthcare providers, including the UK's National Health Service (NHS), Cemplicity has redefined how healthcare organisations capture and use patient feedback. Its high survey completion rates and ability to link feedback with organisational KPIs and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) deliver actionable insights that improve clinical outcomes, streamline operations, and build a culture of continuous improvement.

Adapted for the UAE market, the platform offers multilingual support, including Arabic and WhatsApp integration for convenient communication. It is fully compliant with local data and healthcare regulations, and seamlessly integrates with existing hospital management systems, ensuring a smooth implementation process.