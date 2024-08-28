Dubai, UAE: In a landmark move for gender balance in the utilities sector, timed to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day on 28 August, Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) proudly announces that 60% of its workforce is comprised of Emirati women. This significant achievement highlights EtihadWE's dedication to empowering UAE nationals and nurturing their talents in a sector traditionally dominated by men. Impressively, 75% of these Emirati women are engineers, underscoring their pivotal role in driving technological and engineering advancements within the utilities sector.

EtihadWE’s strides in gender inclusivity are anchored in a robust Emiratisation strategy, featuring specialised training programmes, partnerships with leading educational institutions, and a concerted effort to develop female leadership. This approach effectively places women in integral roles within critical areas, such as advancing water desalination technologies, enhancing energy infrastructure, and contributing to initiatives like the electric vehicle infrastructure project.

The success of such initiatives is evident in the Graduate Training Programme, which currently includes 17 exceptional female Emirati graduates, and the National Professional Diploma, which has equipped 118 women with practical skills over the past year. Additionally, the Emerging Leadership programme boasts more than 10 female participants, showcasing the progressive gender dynamics at EtihadWE.

This commitment to diversity and empowerment reflects EtihadWE’s role as a catalyst in the UAE's growth and diversification strategy, ensuring a robust and inclusive workforce that is equipped to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

"Empowering Emirati women is not just a commitment but a strategic necessity for the sustainable development of our nation," stated Shaikha Murad AlBlooshi, SVP Human Capital & Administration. "As the UAE leads the global energy transition, investing in our women is investing in the future of our industry and our country. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where women can thrive and inspire future generations, contributing significantly to a sustainable and equitable future."