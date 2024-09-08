Dubai, UAE –Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of Onam at City Centre Deira this month. To celebrate the traditional harvest festival and rich cultural heritage of the Indian state of Kerala, the mall is offering an array of events and experiences to make your visit and festive period unforgettable.

Over two weekends, City Centre Deira will transform into a hub of centuries-old festivities, inviting everyone to come together and celebrate Onam in the present day, as a part of the mall’s commitment to engaging with communities by celebrating the moments that matter most to them.

Bringing the time-honoured culture and traditions of one of the UAE’s biggest expat communities – the Keralites – to the fore, the mall is making it a celebration for every visitor with a big dose of joy, culture and shopping bonuses!

Pose with a pookkalam

Enjoy a visual feast as an acclaimed Indian artist creates an intricate pookalam – or floral carpet – an arrangement that symbolises the ushering in of prosperity and happiness. This masterpiece of petals will be showcased in the heart of the mall at the at the Centre Court, facing LC Waikiki, on September 10Central Galleria between September XX and XX, offering a perfect photo opportunity and a chance to witness this beautiful practice come to life.

Enjoy a drums parade

Feel the rhythm of the celebration with some electrifying drum beats. Over two weekends – September 6 to 8 and September 13 to 15 – visitors can experience the pulsating beats of this “chenda mela” or drums festivity that will fill the mall with its typical fervour, making their visit all the more special.

Avail of 10X SHARE points

In addition to the cultural festivities, shoppers at City Centre Deira will enjoy a special 10X SHARE points offer on all their purchases in fashion, accessories, footwear, electronics, and home furnishings, from September 6 to 15. It’s the mall’s way of giving back to its community and making your their shopping even more rewarding.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Sarah Alsalem

sarah@gambit.ae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim has continued to set the standard for sustainable growth through its Dare Today, Change Tomorrow sustainability strategy. The Group is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

www.majidalfuttaim.com

Please follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim