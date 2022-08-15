Continuing our commitment of providing top quality insurance, construction consulting and dispute services to our worldwide clients, Capital Consulting International (CCi) has expanded its operations in the Middle East, with 21 new hires joining the global consultancy across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The team will be led by David Merritt.

According to Managing Director, Dave Webster, “We perform substantial work in the Middle East and CCi’s expansion will further complement the service to our clients in the region. David is a seasoned testifying expert that has worked on many world-class projects and is recognized as a leading expert in his field.”

CCi’s success in meeting growth targets, particularly in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, has been instrumental in the successful delivery of integrated technical, delay and quantum services in the construction and engineering sectors. The Middle East team bring expertise in the quantum field, particularly dispute resolution, delay analysis, and independent expert witness services.

The CCi group now employs over 170 people, working in 20 offices across the UK, Canada, USA, Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

About CCi

Capital Consulting International (CCi) is a global consultancy of delay, quantum and technical experts, advising the insurance and construction industries.



These experts bring clarity and resolution to some of the world’s largest and most complex insurance claims and construction disputes. The knowledge generated from these three disciplines is essential in delivering complete and dependable advice to our clients – a value-add, technically based, response to claims that is relevant to the specific industry, providing greater certainty and superior customer service. Incorporate our years of experience in the insurance sector with our construction and engineering industry knowledge, creates a unique and unrivalled service in the global insurance markets.