CBD Formations, a subsidiary of CBD Corporate Services, has been awarded a Company Services Provider (CSP) licence in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the leading international financial centre established in 2015 by the government of Abu Dhabi.

CBD will assist investors with expansion into the region through offering a multitude of structuring options such as Special Purpose Vehicles (commonly referred to as ‘holding companies’), Foundations, Operating Companies and Funds.

Commenting on the appointment, CBD Formations Partner Carl Dowling says:

“This strategic move comes after witnessing an increased demand from clients for a more regulated investment vehicle and will further enhance CBD’s capacity to drive expansion of their business in the region.”

The announcement follows soon after the news of CBD’s regional expansion into Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Oman, marking yet another milestone in the company’s growth trajectory.

Helen Barrett, Partner at CBD Formations adds:

“We have identified the vast opportunities in UAE as part of the masterplan for the 2030 vision. We want to help bolster compliance in established regulatory frameworks for companies and also offer cross-border and multi-jurisdictional support to other markets such as Oman, KSA and Qatar.”

CBD Formations CSP services in ADGM includes the following:

Acting as a corporate services provider for new company set-up

Providing company services to existing entities

Acting as a registered office provider

Providing directors, authorized signatories, company secretaries, registered agents, or other offices to an entity incorporated or registered in the ADGM

Providing nominee shareholder service to companies

Assisting with ADGM filings such as annual filings, renewals, etc.

The post-pandemic has accelerated demand for company set up in the region with businesses looking to the UAE and specifically the ADGM licence to help secure company formation in the UAE and allowing new avenues for business expansion on the path to greater market share.

About CBD

CBD Formations is a subsidiary of CBD Corporate Services. CBD is award-winning corporate services firm in core sectors in the Middle East. With headquarters in Dubai and regional presence across Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, we offer a comprehensive range of company set up services and advice to businesses operating at the heart of global trade and commerce. With our regional understanding and sector expertise, CBD helps clients build and grow their company formation structure, mobilise commercial potential and achieve sustained growth in today’s complex and dynamic business environment. From emerging to developed markets, we support our clients by harnessing the power of our integrated business with a range of seamless and efficient services and commercially minded, superior company formation advice. We are also committed to being a positive contributor to the communities in which we operate by which we support and represent wider-business community initiatives across Government, Chambers of Commerce, Media, and Business Council involvement.