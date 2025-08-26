Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the second issue of Long Term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk has been oversubscribed by 140%.

The size of the issuance is 200 million Bahraini Dinars for a maturity period of 4 years starting from 28th August 2025 and maturing on 28th August 2029, at an expected profit rate of 5.75% per annum.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB under the Domestic Sukuk Programme on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.2 (ISIN BH0001030590) of the long-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.