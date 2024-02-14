The Swiss tech enterprise CAST STUDIO, along with its cryptocurrency Castello Coin ($CAST), showcased the Castello Cube, an artwork valued over 30 million euros, atop the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's helipad.

The event's emotional zenith was the "Night of the Dragon" during the Chinese New Year's festivities, marked by an innovative drone show that set a new world record and earned a spot in the Guinness Book.

Dubai – Amidst the luxurious and exclusive backdrop of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, a groundbreaking moment for art history and the cryptocurrency world was unveiled. For four days, from February 8th to the 11th, 2024, a cube of pure 999.9 24 karat gold, a masterpiece by CAST Studio of Zug, was displayed on the helipad. CAST Studio, led by Sven Wenzel and President Patrick Harmuth, pioneers the CAST Studio technology platform under HoGA Capital AG, bringing the Castello Coin ($CAST) to the market forefront.

World Record Drone Show: Night of the Dragon

Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, 1500 high-end LED drones created a majestic dragon, spiraling in 360° around the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, originating from Jumeirah Beach. This unprecedented performance was made possible by AO Drones & Multimedia's development of advanced drone technology, ensuring seamless flight around the structure without signal loss. The spectacle included a drone-formed golden cube alongside the actual Castello Cube on the helipad, complemented by three high-power lasers visible throughout the emirate and from space, captivating Dubai. "Achieving the Guinness World Record and executing this drone show in Dubai is a source of immense pride for our international team, pushing the boundaries of physical and technological capabilities," said Marco Niedermeier, CEO of AO Drones & Multimedia.

Castello Cube and Blockchain – Merging Digital and Analog Worlds In March 2024, a Blue-Chip NFT project kicks off in collaboration with the ISCHGL ski resort and LEGO® GmbH.

CAST Studio's business model forges a connection between traditional art and blockchain technology, aiming to revolutionize art promotion and digitalization. Through collaboration with ARTIADE, the Art Olympics, CAST Studio links international artists with leading companies to create Blue-Chip NFTs. A notable project launched in January 2024, featuring unique snow sculptures at ISCHGL ski resort created with the LEGO® Group, immortalized as NFTs. These NFTs, available on the CAST Launchpad and through Castello Coin ($CAST), utilize blockchain technology for real-time artist compensation and lifelong participation in the NFT collection's success. "The Castello Cube symbolizes CAST Studio's deep dedication to art and its promotion, designed as a beacon for artists worldwide to share their creativity," says Sven Wenzel of CAST Studio.

Looking Ahead: Artiade – Olympics of Art 2024 in New York CAST

Studio leveraged Dubai's extraordinary stage to showcase its role in art and blockchain, setting the stage for the Artiade – Olympics of Art in New York from September 28 to October 12, 2024. "Dubai was a spectacular launch, and I eagerly anticipate bringing the Castello Cube to New York, further blending art with technology," notes ARTIADE founder Renate Westhoff. The event expects over 600 artists from more than 90 countries, serving as a platform for both established and emerging talent worldwide. Artist registration is now open.

