Muscat: As part of its continuous efforts to provide exclusive benefits under its Credit Card profiles, ahli Islamic has announced a collaboration with Shell Oman Marketing to offer an exciting cash rewardto its Credit Card holders.

Scheduled to run in the fourth week of each month for five days, starting from June until December 2022, all ahli islamic Credit Card holders will get a 20% cashback when fueling at shell Service stations or shopping at Shell Select stores.

Commenting on the promotion, Yousuf Al Rawahi, Deputy General Manager and Head of ahli islamic said, “We recognize the importance of meeting customers’ needs and providing them with Shariah-compliant banking solutions consistent with their evolving lifestyle. Hence, ahli islamic has always strived to create products and services that help all our customers achieve their goals and earn value-added benefits.”

“This objective is also reflected in the cashback offer for the ahli islamic Credit Card holders, who can access a range of services and benefits provided by our third-party partners from across different sectors. It is also indicative of our digital transformation journey and encouraging cashless transactions across the country, as part of Oman 2040 objectives.”

As part of the collaborative promotion, ahli islamic customers can avail a discount of up to RO 10 at Shell Oman service stations and Select outlets.

“This offer is in line with the bank’s objective to keep providing excellent customer-centric services that are innovative, secure, and convenient. It also demonstrates our in-depth understanding of clients’ needs and our keenness to adapt these learnings to meet customer expectation and current market requirements,” Al Rawahi added.

The cashback campaign represents ahli islamic's commitment to its strategy, which focuses on achieving the ideal balance of sustainable growth goals with that of meeting customer demands. At a time when the Islamic banking sector is experiencing significant growth in operations and increased customer demand; such initiatives are expected to have a more positive impact on the country's economic development.

With the expansion of its product and services portfolio, ahli islamic has been able to enhance its retail banking offers. This confirms its commitment to the ‘customer-first’ approach, and the attention it attaches to customer feedback by constantly improving on its offers and services. The bank provides its Sharia-compliant products and services across its digital platforms and growing branch network across the Sultanate.

For more information about the new offer, customers can contact Ahli Connect at 24577177.