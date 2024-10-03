Dubai, UAE – Cartlow, a first mover in the MENA green-tech revolution, continues to disrupt the industry by integrating cryptocurrency payments into its innovative recommerce platform. This new payment option allows customers to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading cryptocurrencies to purchase pre-loved products, seamlessly blending sustainable shopping with the growing influence of Web3 technologies.

By adopting cryptocurrency payments, Cartlow continues its commitment to offering secure and efficient solutions for eco-conscious consumers while staying in tune with the evolving digital landscape. This integration opens doors for Cartlow’s customers to take part in the future of decentralized finance while contributing to the circular economy.

Mohammad Sleiman, Founder and CEO of Cartlow, said, “At Cartlow, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience through innovation. The addition of cryptocurrency as a payment option is a natural step forward, aligning with both the needs of our tech-savvy users and our ongoing sustainability mission.”

As Web3 technologies and cryptocurrencies gain traction globally, Cartlow is providing its users with more convenient payment options while ensuring that its platform stays at the cutting edge of digital and sustainable commerce.

Cartlow remains committed to offering seamless, forward-thinking shopping experiences that combine eco-conscious practices with the latest technological innovations, supporting the green-tech movement in the region.

About Cartlow

First movers in the MENA green-tech revolution, Cartlow is a light asset organization empowering a closed-loop circular economy. Their innovative approach establishes a robust circular commerce market, promoting sustainable practices that scale effectively. Leading the green-tech revolution, Cartlow offers an integrated Circular Economy closed-loop ecosystem.

The company’s solutions encompass advanced cloud-based reverse logistics management, buyback and trade-in programs, comprehensive diagnostics and data wiping, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) programs, and a multi-seller recommerce channel. By combining technology and sustainability, Cartlow is redefining the way consumers engage with their devices, driving a shift towards a more sustainable future.