Cartier has emerged stronger than ever in its pursuit to cater to new travelers’ wants and needs, showing renewed commitment with their trusted partners – Dubai Duty Free and King Power International to accelerate the Maison’s presence in major airports.

Unwavering in its dedication to elevating client experience, Cartier introduces its latest airport boutique concept at Dubai International Airport and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. With this refined and impactful architectural statement, the Maison writes another bold chapter in its story as a distinctive brand within travel retail.

From feminine to masculine universes, a well-defined product zoning integrates seamlessly different product categories to create a fluid customer journey. A subtle combination of Cartier codes and local colors evoke an elegant and grandiose boutique, equipped with fine details to enhance the mood of travel, including drawer pull handles resembling luggage handles. A dedicated ‘‘icon bar’ is also incorporated, where shoppers with limited time at the airport can easily access the Maison’s signature creations.

To give a sense of place, local elements are infused into each boutique concept to deliver singular experiences to travelers.

The First Travel Retail Boutique in the Middle East Opens at Dubai International Airport

On 14th February 2022, Cartier and Dubai Duty Free opened its first airport boutique in the Middle East.

With the concept of bringing timelessness and Arabic tradition to travellers, the boutique’s outer façade is dressed in a metal cut evoking the mashrabiya.

As clients explore further in the boutique, they are greeted with furniture reminiscent of travel trunks. A fan-shaped panel is paired with red-orange fabric, featuring a pattern unlike any other. The Maison defines it as local vegetation in which the panther roams, a motif rooted in local tradition.

The central column exudes a luxurious ambiance, and the experience is completed with walls adorned with larch and mirror, covering in a plaster pleat of the celebrated Cartier boxes.

“We are very pleased with the opening of the new Cartier boutique at Dubai Duty Free in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport. By placing the traveler experience at the heart of its travel retail concept, Cartier has brought the airport retail experience to a new height. We are excited to continue working with Cartier to offer true luxury shopping experiences tailored to the demands of the modern travelers.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free

A Contemporary Narration of a Classical History at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Since a blossoming partnership in 2004 with King Power International Company, Cartier’s boutique at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok has gone from strength to strength.

Strategically located at the gateway after customs clearance, its present location was a result of a move on March 1st 2022.

Tradition meets modernity with an unmissable 40-meter façade, complete with two wide entrances to enhance customer flow.

The interiors are subtle and Cartier adds its signature hues to create a warm and inviting space, delivering the quintessentially Cartier experience.

Designed with the traveler in mind, the spacious boutique enables smooth circulation of clients with trolleys and prams

Most notably, the airport boutique is the first in the Southeast Asia & Oceania region to enchant the senses with its full range of jewelry and watches under the Maison's female, male and unisex product offerings.

“With Cartier, our longstanding partner, we proudly introduce the reinvigorated boutique at Suvarnabhumi Airport, which enables us to initiate contemporary conversations with clients as we continue to uphold our tradition of service in making travelers feel at home.”

Antares Cheng, Chief Merchandising Officer, King Power International

Located at a prominent spot at Suvarnabhumi Airport with a dazzling façade, creating an unmistakable presence

Cartier Dubai Airport Boutique

Opening Date: February 14, 2022

Location: Terminal 3, Concourse B, Dubai International Airport, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

Operating Hours: Mon- Sun, 06:30 am - 22:30pm

Cartier Bangkok Airport Boutique

Opening Date: March 1, 2022

Location: Level 4 (departures), Suvarnabhumi Airport, 999 Moo 1,

Nong Prue, Bangphli, Samutprakarn 10540 Thailand

Operating Hours: Mon- Sun, 06:30 am - 22:30 pm

