Private sellers and buyers will be able to connect with a new Customer-to-Customer service through the CARS24 app

Additionally, the newly launched ‘Doorstep Servicing’ will enable customers to schedule regular car maintenance from their home

Dubai: Setting the benchmark as a leading brand in all things auto, CARS24 has launched two new services aimed at empowering and enriching customer journeys in line with its digital-first approach, bringing unparalleled convenience to its customers in the UAE. With a strong focus on strengthening the digital transformation of the automotive industry, CARS24 has rolled out its first Customer-to-Customer (C2C) service aimed at directly connecting private sellers with buyers. Furthermore, the company has also launched ‘Doorstep Servicing’ as an additional solution that customers can avail from the comfort of their homes.

According to a recent survey conducted by CARS24, trust in the retail brand is one of the primary considerations for customers when buying or selling vehicles. CARS24’s C2C offering has been designed to reflect an auto marketplace-style model where customers can search for private sellers on the app, share information and connect directly to buy or sell their vehicles. Additionally, the new Doorstep Service has been launched as a result of consumers looking for a one-stop-shop approach that offers personalised, transparent and credible user journeys and experiences.

CARS24’s doorstep service is the latest extension in the brand’s expanding portfolio of solutions, delivering periodic car maintenance services through experienced technicians directly to the customer's home. Customers will have timely and easy access to on-demand, hassle-free services by streamlining this process and offering flexible scheduling options.

The Doorstep Service is part of CARS24's all-inclusive preventive care package that offers essential car maintenance including engine oil change, oil filter change, AC filter inspection and cleaning, fluid top-up, and inspection of 12 critical checkpoints to ensure the vehicle’s health is in pristine condition.

“As a brand, we are progressively strengthening our one-stop-shop approach by integrating digital solutions to meet the varied and rapidly evolving needs of our consumers,” said Abhinav Gupta, CEO of CARS24 Arabia.

“We believe in creating long-term relationships with each of our customers, which has led us to become one of the leading Autotech players in the country. By adding newer services to bring ease and amp up the experience of our users, we aim to build on the trust they have already established with our brand and make their decisions with complete transparency and reliability.”

Established in the UAE in 2021, CARS24 has since disrupted the preowned car industry with its seamless and personalised customer experience which has resulted in over 30,000 happy consumers. The brand’s 1,000,000 sq. ft Mega Refurbishment Lab (MRL) offers a comprehensive one-stop-solution for all automotive services under one roof, from mechanical repairs for Japanese, European, and American model cars, tyre replacements, body shop work, and value-added services like tinting, paint protection and polishing. Customers can also visit the facility to browse through and test drive over 1,000 high-quality cars available on-site, ensuring convenience and efficiency for our customers.

About CARS24:

Founded in India in 2015, CARS24 is the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia. CARS24 has been firmly established in the United Arab Emirates since 2021. Creating new industry benchmarks for high-quality used cars using a tech-first approach coupled with a deep understanding of what buyers and sellers need has propelled CARS24 as the preferred one-stop shop for buying or selling used cars.