Ramtha becomes the latest city in Jordan where customers can request a Careem Ride at the push of a button for their everyday commutes.

Ramtha, Jordan - Careem Rides, the region’s choice for facilitating reliable, convenient, and stress-free everyday commutes through the Careem Everything app, announces the launch of its services in Ramtha. This latest expansion into Ramtha, aligns with the company’s vision to bring its services to as many people and facilitate reliable, convenient, and stress-free everyday commutes through a wide portfolio of locally catered options for different use cases and needs across the Kingdom.

Since its launch in Jordan in 2015, Careem’s ride hailing services have expanded to 4 governorates across the Kingdom. In tandem with this latest expansion into Ramtha, Careem is introducing its Economy service, facilitating affordable and reliable commutes starting at a minimum fare of only JOD 1. The first 3,000 customers in Ramtha who try the new service, can book a ride through the Careem app and use promo code “RAMTHA”to enjoy JOD 2 off their first trip inside the city*.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Al Asmar, General Manager of Careem Rides in Jordan, UAE, Kuwait and Morocco, said, "We are always excited to bring our services to as many people across Jordan as possible, and to facilitate everyday reliable commutes for them. Our latest launch in Ramtha is a testimony to this commitment, and the Economy service we’re introducing will be an ideal choice for those looking for reliable daily commutes with affordable fares, and we look forward to introducing even more services in the future.”

He further added: “This announcement is part of our ongoing efforts to expand to as many governorates across the Kingdom, and to be able to facilitate reliable everyday commutes for as many people as possible while bringing flexible economic opportunities for Captains to benefit from as well.”

Today, residents in Ramtha can experience the ease and convenience of requesting a Careem Ride at the push of a button through the Careem Everything app, eliminating the stress of finding a ride for their everyday commutes in and around the city.

How to request a Careem ride in Ramtha:

Launch the Careem Everything App.

Choose the “Rides” option from the main menu.

Search and confirm your drop-off location.

Search and confirm your pick-up location.

Enter promo-code “RAMTHA” for your first ride in Ramtha*.

Confirm the ride and payment details.

Yalla! Your Captain will arrive shortly.

