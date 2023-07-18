One customer made 279 orders totalling AED 53,500 in the last year

Bananas and blueberries were the most popular order combination

To celebrate 1 million Quik orders, Careem is offering 1 AED grocery deals on brands like Lay’s, Skittles, McVittie’s, and more until July 21

Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, records over 1 million grocery orders delivered in Dubai through its on-demand grocery service, Quik, which delivers fresh produce, groceries, and household items at supermarket-competitive prices in under 30 minutes.

One customer spent over AED 53,000 on 279 grocery orders over the past year. The highest number of orders made by a single customer this year was 390, and one customer made 23 separate orders in a single day. The largest single order was worth AED 2,831, for a basket of 124 items.

Quik customers increasingly opted for healthy snacks this year, with bananas and blueberries making up the most popular order combination. Al Ain water was the most ordered item for both men and women, and single men were Quik’s most active demographic. The most common ordering time was 8pm.

To celebrate 1 million Quik orders, Careem is offering customers 1 AED grocery deals on brands like Lay’s, Skittles, McVittie’s, and more from July 17th till the 21st.

Chase Lario, Head of Groceries at Careem, commented: “We launched Quik to provide our customers with a simple and affordable grocery shopping experience, and we’re thrilled to see so many people choose us to purchase their fresh produce, groceries, and household items. We’ve used our experience in last-mile delivery to optimize the entire delivery supply chain and bring quicker, better value, and higher quality experiences to our customers in Dubai. We’re excited to expand Quik to other Emirates very soon.”

Quik was launched in Dubai in November 2021 and uses a dense network of hyperlocal dark stores and advanced fulfillment and inventory management technology to prepare orders in under two minutes and eliminate item replacements. Through its dark store network, Careem controls the entire supply chain process, from ordering and fulfillment, to managing inventory and delivery. When an order is placed on the app, order pickers, called ‘Quikers’, collect and process the order in dark stores that are fully optimized for rapid fulfillment, before handing them off to dedicated Quik delivery Captains.

Over the past year, Quik’s product selection has expanded from 2200 to over 6500, offering customers staples across multiple categories. Over the same period, Quik’s order volume grew by 4.3x and its customer base grew by 3.2x.

Quik is one of the fastest growing services on the Careem super app, which offers customers simplified services including mobility, food and grocery delivery, payments, and partner services like home cleaning, car rentals, and laundry all in one app. Careem Plus subscribers can also benefit from free delivery on all grocery and food orders, as well as 10% cashback on Careem and Hala rides, unlimited free rides on Careem BIKE, discounts of up to 20% on home cleaning and laundry services, and priority customer support. Members can also avail discounts of up to 30% on dining bills through Careem’s new in-app F&B discovery service, DineOut.

About Careem

Careem is building ‘the everything app’ for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jasmine AlDameary

jasmine.aldameary@careem.com