CapitalHills Developments announced its participation in Cityscape Egypt 2024, scheduled to be held from September 25th to 28th at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, with exclusive offers on its projects in East and West Cairo.

Mohamed Salah, Chairman of CapitalHills Developments, said that the company intends to launch its first residential project in the Golden Square area in the Fifth Settlement during the exhibition, which is the latest in a series of La Colina projects, after the success of the company's residential and commercial projects in East and West Cairo.

He added that the company is participating in this year's exhibition with 8 projects, the most important are:

La Colina Zayed

La Colina East

Capital Tower

Park Yard 2

Noting that CapitalHills Developments is keen to participate in Cityscape, believing in its major role in marketing real estate projects and creating a spirit of good competition between developers to reach the best offers that serve the customer's interest.

He stressed that CapitalHills relies in its strategy on the diversity of the projects it offers to the market, where it mixes residential, commercial and administrative projects, in addition to the geographical spread in East and West Cairo, noting that the company studies the locations of its projects very carefully and studies the needs of the region as well to determine the type of projects.

For his part, Ahmed Salah, Vice Chairman of CapitalHills Developments, confirmed that the company is participating with a package of strong and competitive projects, including the Capital Towers project, which consists of 5 towers in 6th of October City to establish a business hub on Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis with investments of EGP 10bn pounds.

The project includes commercial, administrative and medical units with various spaces, and the company offers flexible sales and payment systems, noting that the towers complex will become a giant edifice in 6th of October City, as it provides an investment environment for business owners within an integrated services complex.

CapitalHills also participates with La Colina Zayed project, a residential project located on an area of 20 acres in the heart of old Sheikh Zayed next to Etapa and Al Rabwa.

Park Yard 2 project is located in the heart of 6th of October City near Al Hosary Mosque, a number of residential complexes and international schools, and the project provides commercial, administrative and medical units with a modern design and various spaces.

To provide a distinctive real estate product, the company cooperated with the engineering consultant Yasser Al-Beltagy, and Mohamed Hafez to design the project.

Omneya Awad, Head of Marketing Sector, said that the company aims to achieve EGP 1.5bn pounds in contractual sales during the exhibition period, adding that the company is offering, for the first time, installment offers of up to 15 years.

She pointed out that the company has a project portfolio of 15 diverse projects in East and West Cairo, with investments amounting to EGP 50bn pounds.

She added that CapitalHills Developments is adopting a new strategy aimed at expanding east and west in parallel with accelerating the pace of construction in current projects to meet delivery dates with customers, noting that the company has started delivering Park Yard 1 project and is scheduled to operate during the first half of 2025.