Riyadh: Today, the Capital Market Authority (“CMA") issued the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023. This comes as part of the CMA's aim to provide statistical information and data about the Saudi capital market for participants, market analysts, and academic and student researchers. Also, the CMA aims to raise the level of transparency and disclosure and stimulate and develop investments in the capital market.

The QSB data showed that the number of Listed Companies on the main market (TASI) reached 230 companies in Q3 of 2023, with an increase of 6%, compared to 217 companies in Q3 of 2022. Meanwhile, listed companies on the parallel market "Nomu" reached 67 companies in Q3 of 2023, with an increase of 76%, compared to 38 companies in Q3 of 2022.

The CMA approved the offering of four companies on the parallel market "Nomu" during Q3 of 2023. Meanwhile, there are still 5 requests in “TASI" and 41 requests in “Nomu" still under study during the same period.

As for the value of ownership in the main market, the value of the qualified foreign investors (QFIs) ownership reached SAR 290.07 billion in Q3 of 2023, with a hike of about SAR 10 billion or 3.5% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), when compared to SAR 280.24 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the investor's classification, according to the investment behavior; the percentage value of the institutional investors' ownership amounted to 96.5% in Q3 of 2023, compared to 96.27% in the year-ago period.

Investment funds recorded a new record high reaching 1,209 funds in Q3 of the current year, the highest in history, after an increase of 35.8% on an annual basis, when compared to 890 funds in the year-ago period.

The number of public funds reached 283 funds by the end of Q3 of 2023, while the number of private funds reached 926 funds, compared to 253 and 637 respectively by the end of the year-ago period.

The number of subscribers in public and private investment funds exceeded the one million mark for the first time in the history of the capital market, reaching more than 1.126 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to 677.4 thousand subscribers during the same period of the previous year, with a growth rate of 66%.

The largest number of subscribers in both public and private funds were in the real estate sector, as the subscribers of the real estate investment traded funds (REITs) represented 55% of the total subscribers in public investment funds, while the subscribers of the real estate funds represented 71% of the total subscribers in private investment funds.

As for Corporate Governance, 60 general assemblies, attended by more than 10,000 shareholders, were held in Q3 of 2023, discussing 561 items, of which only 6 items were rejected.

Regarding the Financial Technology (FinTech) Companies, the number of investors in the Robo-advisory platforms amounted to 119,215 investors at a value of about SAR 650.3 million. A total of 20 institutional clients, 5,057 qualified clients, and about 158,000 retail clients benefited from the services of FinTech Companies.

The number of Sukuk offered through Debt Instruments Offering platforms amounted to 311 in Q3 of 2023, at a total value of SAR 377.7 million. As per the number, they increased by about 500% (Y-o-Y), and as per the total value of offered Sukuk, they increased by about 325% (Y-o-Y).

The QSB provides a variety of data on the Saudi capital market, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Equity, Debt Instruments, Investment Funds and data regarding Capital Market Institutions, Listed Companies and authorized Financial Technology (FinTech) Companies. In addition, a full chapter about Corporate Governance.

The QSB can be viewed via the following link:

Quarterly Statistical Bulletin Q3 2023

