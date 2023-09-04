Today, the Capital Market Authority ("CMA") issued the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin (QSB) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. This comes as part of the CMA’s aim to provide statistical information and data about the Saudi capital market for participants, market analysts, and academic and student researchers. Also, the CMA aims to raise the level of transparency and disclosure and stimulate and develop investments in the capital market.

The QSB data showed that the number of Listed Companies on the main market (TASI) reached 228 companies at the end of Q2 of 2023, with an increase of 6%, compared to 215 companies in Q2 of 2022. Meanwhile, Listed Companies on the parallel market "Nomu" reached 62 companies at the end of Q2 of 2023, an increase of 100%, compared to 31 companies in Q2 of 2022.

The CMA approved the offering of two companies in the main market (TASI) and 18 companies in the parallel market “Nomu" during Q2 of 2023. There are 4 requests in “TASI” and 45 requests in “Nomu" still under study during the same period.

As for the value of ownership in the main market, the value of qualified foreign investors (QFIs) ownership reached SAR 298.45 billion at the end of Q2 of 2023, with a hike of SAR 14.43 billion or 5.1% year-on-year, compared to SAR 284.01 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the investor's classification, according to the investment behaviour; the percentage value of the institutional investors' ownership amounted to 96.23% at the end of Q2 of 2023, compared to 96.66% in the year-ago period.

The number of Investment Funds hit a new record and increased to 1,130 funds at the end of Q2 of the current year, the highest in history, after an increase of 34.68% Y-o-Y, when compared to 839 funds in the year-ago period.

The number of public funds reached 276 at the end of Q2 of 2023, while the number of private funds reached 854 funds, compared to 254 and 585 respectively in the year-ago period.

The number of public and private investment funds’ subscribers hiked by 33.5% to 901,896 in Q2 of 2023, compared to 675,465 in Q2 of 2022.

The biggest number of public and private investment funds’ subscribers were in the real estate sector, as the subscribers of the real estate investment traded funds represented 56.90% of the total subscribers in public investment funds, while the subscribers of the real estate funds represented 71.02% of the total subscribers in private investment funds.

As for Corporate Governance, 262 general assemblies, attended by more than 75k shareholders, were held only in Q2 of 2023, discussing 5,535 items, of which only 76 were rejected.

The number of non-executive board chairmen in listed companies reached 268, with 239 non-executive vice chairmen and 28 executive vice chairmen. The number of board members in listed companies reached 1334 non-executive board members, and 161 executive board members.

Regarding the Financial Technology (FinTech) Companies, the number of authorized FinTech Companies in the Equity Crowd Funding platforms is 3 companies at the end of Q2 of 2023. The number of Robo Advisory portfolios reached 193,104 and their value amounted to SAR 541.80 million. A total of 22 institutional clients, 3961 qualified clients, and about 235,000 retail clients benefited from the services of FinTech Companies.

Finally, QSB provides a variety of data on the Saudi capital market, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Equity, Debt Instruments, Investment Funds and data regarding Capital Market Institutions, Listed Companies and authorized Financial Technology (FinTech) Companies. In addition, a full chapter about Corporate Governance.

The report can be viewed via the following link:

Statistical Bulletin Q2 2023

