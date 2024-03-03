As part of its active steps towards sustainability and environmental preservation, Capital Bank has undertaken measures to improve water use efficiency by using water-saving technologies within the bank’s main buildings in collaboration with Al Aman Company, a specialized company in water-saving solutions.

Capital Bank has participated in recent initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability and using water efficiently reflecting the bank's awareness of the significance of environmental conservation and the responsible use of natural resources. The anticipated water savings from the implementation of these technologies are substantial, reaching up to 70% in certain buildings.

This progressive move is part of the USAID Water Efficiency and Conservation Activity that aims to increase water conservation in Jordan by improving water use efficiency in the agricultural, industrial, and municipal sectors. After five years the activity will have saved 70 million cubic meters of water by strengthening the market systems that incentivize water-saving technologies and practices, and by empowering the government to design incentive schemes that will contribute to water conservation. To achieve this target, the activity provides technical and financial resources to water saving technology organizations to increase demand.

Shadi Khoury, Director of Engineering and Special Projects at Capital Bank, stated, “At Capital Bank, we believe in taking proactive measures to protect the environment and conserve natural resources. The recent introduction of water-saving technologies underscores the bank's commitment to sustainable practices and its role as a responsible institution.”

Anas Alawneh, Business Development Director of Al Aman, expressed pride and satisfaction in collaborating with Capital Bank on this initiative. He highlighted the bank's past initiatives, such as transitioning to renewable energy, as evidence of its commitment to being an environmentally conscious institution. Alawneh emphasized the importance of the ongoing project at Capital Bank, specifically in the field of water conservation.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.5 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 701 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo