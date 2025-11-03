Abu Dhabi – CANNON Artes has been awarded the contract for the engineering and supply of a large-scale seawater desalination treatment plant for the Hajr Expansion CCGT IPP Project, a 3GW combined-cycle gas-fired power plant located in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The desalination plant forms part of a USD 2.6 billion combined-cycle power project developed by a joint venture between ACWA Power, the Saudi Electricity Company, and Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co., with Orascom Construction and Técnicas Reunidas as the EPC contractors.

The project, recently assigned and now entering its detailed design phase, represents a significant technological achievement in industrial water treatment and desalination under extremely challenging conditions.

The new facility will treat 34,000 m³ of high-salinity seawater per day, producing demineralized water for steam generation, potable water for plant consumption, and service water for various utilities. Designed to ensure optimal performance and long-term reliability, the system exceeds local regulatory requirements while reinforcing CANNON Artes’ commitment to environmental sustainability and resource efficiency.

The desalination plant integrates CANNON Artes’ most advanced membrane technologies, including Ultrafiltration (UF) and Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, each featuring nearly 22,000 m² of active membrane area, followed by Electrodeionization (EDI) for final polishing. In addition, a remineralization section with calcite filters will restore calcium and alkalinity to improve water stability and reduce corrosivity.

“This project highlights CANNON Artes’ ability to manage highly complex and large-scale water treatment challenges, meeting the most demanding efficiency and environmental standards,” said Mauro Monti, Area Manager CANNON Artes. “Our integrated expertise, from process design to full plant delivery, allows us to deliver tailor-made solutions for critical industrial infrastructures worldwide.”

This project further consolidates CANNON Artes’ position as a global leader in advanced industrial water treatment, serving the power generation, oil & gas, energy downstream, and petrochemical sectors. The company’s approach, integrating process and detail design, procurement, manufacturing, assembling, testing, and delivery, ensures total control over quality and performance in every project.

Cannon Artes is exhibiting at Stand 2112 at ADIPEC 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (November 3-6).

About Cannon Artes

Since 1977, Cannon Artes has been a global leader in providing tailored water and wastewater treatment plants, blending expert engineering, vast know-how, and Italian craftsmanship. As part of The Cannon Group, the company has enhanced its focus on innovation and international reach, helping clients worldwide reduce their water footprint and treat over 500 million cubic meters of water annually. With a rich portfolio of proprietary technologies, Cannon Artes addresses the demands of the most challenging industrial sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food, and pulp & paper. The company specializes in critical areas such as Produced and Injection Water Treatment, Condensate Polishing, and Effluent Water Treatment & Reuse. Cannon Artes is qualified with major global and regional energy players. To learn more, visit: cannonartes.com - linkedin.com/company/cannon-artes/

About The Cannon Group

Founded in 1965, The Cannon Group comprises 30+ companies, with a global presence in 40+ countries. It is recognized as a market leader in technologies and plants for polyurethanes, urethane elastomers, and composite materials processing for different industries. The Group designs and manufactures high- and low-pressure dosing, mixing, and chemical storing equipment for molded polyurethane foams, continuous panels, and slabstock production. Dedication to continuous innovation now positions The Cannon Group as a driving force offering the design, manufacture, servicing, and maintenance of equipment also in other key technology areas including Thermoforming, Aluminum die-casting and rheocasting, Energy - industrial boilers, comprising electric boilers, steam boilers, hot water heaters, heat recovery boilers, thermal oil heaters, and industrial heat pumps, for standard and special applications, Water & Wastewater Treatment - deaerators, condensate treatment and recovery, effluent treatment plants, sanitary water treatment and sewage treatment, injection water treatment, demineralization, produced water; and Automation, where The Cannon Group offers process digitization, connect-IT, condition and emissions monitoring. The Cannon Group is committed to reducing the ecological footprint of all the group’s technologies and industrial processes offered to the market through energy efficiency, resource consumption reduction, and emissions reduction. In 2023, The Cannon Group delivered net sales of €290 million. To learn more, visit: thecannongroup.com - linkedin.com/company/the-cannongroup/

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com