Dubai, UAE: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star hotel situated along the famous Dubai Canal, will focus on attracting travelers from Germany, France, UK , Italy, North America, Canada, Australia and GCC who contributed to the property’s record occupancy rate of 90% during the first quarter of the year.

The team will meet with tour operators and key stakeholders in this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the Middle East’s premier travel show, to gather additional information and understand the travel requirements of these travellers to acquire a more significant share of the market.

Taking place from 9 – 12 May at the Dubai World Trade Center, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay will be exhibiting along with its sister properties, C Central Resort The Palm, Royal Central Hotel The Palm, and other brands under Canal Hotels & Resorts.

“We are excited to participate in this year’s edition of Arabian Travel Market after two years. This year will be packed as the industry is geared up to learn the latest travel trends and new and potential markets and reinforce our valuable partnership with key players in the industry. ATM also gives us an excellent opportunity to leverage awareness about our facilities, especially since international travel has resumed, and Dubai has lifted most of the travel restrictions,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, General Manager, Central Hotels Group.

In addition to the new segment, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay will showcase its summer promotions to continue attracting travellers from its top source markets, including the UK, Russia, Germany, France, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This is an exciting time for the region’s tourism industry and offers a myriad of opportunities for the Group. Our portfolio caters to corporate and leisure guests, and our great business and leisure facilities are perfect for a holiday, business trip, or short break,” added Al Abdulla.

This summer, the 278-room property will offer a 25% discount on the best available rate and a 15% discount on food and beverage. Guests will feel at home with spacious rooms, comfortable amenities, fitness facilities, and dining and lounging venues. The little guests below 12 years old will stay for free.

Guests staying at Canal Central Business Bay can get free access to the beach of its sister properties in The Palm, where they can enjoy the sun, sea, and sand.

Set in the city’s flourishing business district, Canal Central in Business Bay is strategically surrounded by international corporate bases; within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Design District, Dubai International Convention Centre, and Exhibition Halls. In addition, the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Fountains are just a few minutes away for the culture-savvy traveler.

-Ends-

About Canal Central Hotel Business Bay

Absorb the inspiring beauty of luxurious contemporary design and seamless detail, enhanced by genuine hospitality and personalized service at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay. With spectacular views of the city, Dubai Canal, and The Burj Khalifa, enjoy a range of exceptional business and leisure options while staying with us. Even when travelling for business, your stay with us will make you feel at home as you enjoy spacious rooms designed with your comfort in mind. Unwind in one of the 278 modern designed rooms and suites while you are surrounded by unique venues that make business travel a delight.

In your free time, take a dip in the pool, work out at the Gym and complement it with a relaxing treatment at Wellness Valley Spa. After a long day, it is only suitable that you get the unique dining and lounging experience that you deserve, and our uniquely selected restaurants and bars provide just that.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The Group has recently added spectacular new 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay and Royal Central The Palm, followed by Central House Citywalk focused on millennials, C Central Resort – The Palm, Diamond Central – Business Bay, and Island Central in Dubai. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com