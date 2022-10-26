Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is relaunching its Bachelor of Arts in Communication programs with a modernized curriculum tailored to the transforming needs of the industry. The courses will reflect the changing practices in global media and help to build professional capacity amid the industry’s rapid growth in the region.

Designed to prepare students for direct entry to employment, the three programs incorporate the latest advances in the communications sector. Set in the context of new business models driven by increasing commercial pressures, the Digital Media and Journalism major teaches students how to deal with the challenges of modern media, such as demanding audiences, fake news, and the integration of virtual reality in reporting.

Building on the traditional principles of the profession, the newly developed major in Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communication adopts innovative approaches to teach students how to build brands in the globalized marketplace. The program focuses on skills like audience perception, rhetoric, strategic writing, and creative strategy. The Public Relations major also aims to prepare students for the changing landscape of communication, with a focus on brand value, reputation management, and crisis communication.

Drawing on the University’s partnerships with industry-leading organizations, each of the programs incorporates a workplace internship to deliver a first-hand experience of operating in the field. Through a dedicated platform, students can contact potential employers directly for internships and future employment opportunities. This market experience, alongside the University’s accreditations from industry bodies such as the International Advertising Association and the Public Relations Association of America, will give CUD graduates a competitive advantage on entering the workforce.

The new curricula, which were launched for the 2022-23 academic year, aim to meet the skill demands of the growing media marketplace in the region. According to a report from the UAE Ministry of Economy, the Middle Eastern media and entertainment market was valued at USD 30,349.4 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 47,029.82 million by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% during the period 2021-2026.

Dr. Ghada Abaido, Head of the Department of Communication and Media at CUD, said, “Media is an important strategic growth sector in the UAE and the wider region, and our new curricula are built to support this growth. These programs aim to ensure that the young talent is available to help the industry to reach its full potential and to enable students to realize their ambitions for a career in this dynamic business hub.”

She continued, “Across these three majors, students have the opportunity to explore a diverse cross-section of professions and become change-makers in the sector. These programs also teach essential workplace skills like critical thinking, practical reasoning and situational awareness, which are important for anyone aspiring to move into a leadership role in any industry.”

The University is now accepting applications to the Bachelor of Arts in Communication programs for the Spring 2023 semester.