Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has received accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) UK, earning the prestigious CIM Accredited Degree status for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Marketing. The recognition will provide students of the BBA in Marketing program with the opportunity to gain industry-recognized qualifications at an accelerated pace. The CIM UK accreditation is also recognized by the Australian Marketing Institute (AMI).

Awarded following a comprehensive mapping process, the CIM Accredited Degree status demonstrates that CUD’s BBA in Marketing meets the Institute’s learning outcomes, ensuring course content is aligned with industry requirements. Mapped against the CIM Certificate in Professional Marketing (Level 4) and Diploma in Professional Marketing (Level 6), the BBA in Marketing offers exemptions based on Accredited Prior Learning (APL), reducing the number of assessments students must take to gain a CIM qualification.

Exemptions are provided from L4 Certificate in Professional Marketing modules ‘Applied Marketing and Planning Campaigns’ and are offered for up to five years after graduation. Qualifying students from CUD’s BBA in Marketing will be required to go on and pass one further elective module to obtain the L4 Certificate in Professional Marketing or Certificate in Professional Digital Marketing qualification. The accreditation means that students can reduce the time needed to gain CIM qualifications by up to 66% and can complete the missing module while studying for their degree.

CIM is recognized as a world-leading professional body for marketing and has over 20,000 members in more than 100 countries. In addition to the exemptions offered by the Accredited Degree status, marketing students at CUD can benefit from a range of resources, including access to webinars, textbooks, reports, journals and articles, professional development programs and videos, and concessions on relevant training courses. Students who take up membership can also access mentoring support.

The benefits of the accreditation were presented by Ms. Maggie Jones, CIM’s Director of Partnerships, during a recent visit to the CUD campus. Accompanied by Mr. Raj Achan, Senior Ambassador of CIM in the UAE, Ms. Jones explained the details of the exemptions to an audience of BBA students and faculty.

Speaking about the milestone, Professor of Marketing and Program Coordinator, Dr. Farooq Haq, said, “The Chartered Institute of Marketing is a leading professional body for marketers worldwide and exists to develop the marketing profession, maintain professional standards, and improve the skills of marketing practitioners. Canadian University Dubai has joined forces with CIM to give students the opportunity to gain professional qualifications through the CIM Accredited Degree partnership. CIM qualifications are highly sought after by employers, and their content is reflected in our own degrees which ensures we are equipping students with the best opportunities for a successful marketing career.”

The University adds the CIM Accredited Degree status to its portfolio of accreditations and recognitions by international organizations, which include the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Canadian University Dubai (CUD), established in 2006, is a higher academic institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2024. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, Canadian University Dubai offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.