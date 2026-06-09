Dubai, UAE – Canadian University Dubai (CUD) and FINTECH.TV have officially inaugurated a first-of-its-kind broadcasting studio at the university's City Walk Campus, creating a direct bridge between Downtown Dubai and the New York Stock Exchange, and providing students with unprecedented access to the conversations, industries, and leaders shaping the future of global finance, media, technology, and innovation.

The launch marks the realization of a strategic partnership formalized earlier this year at the New York Stock Exchange, where CUD and FINTECH.TV signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance experiential learning, global industry engagement, and future-focused education.

The agreement was signed on behalf of CUD by Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor, and on behalf of FINTECH.TV by Vince Molinari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, alongside Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Global Head of Content and Operations.

Located at the heart of CUD's City Walk Campus, the FINTECH.TV Studio serves as a global gateway connecting students, faculty, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and media professionals across continents. Through live broadcasts, executive interviews, industry programming, and student-led content creation, the facility provides unprecedented exposure to the evolving intersections of finance, technology, media, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The official inauguration took place on June 1, 2026, under the theme "Opening Gateways Between Dubai and New York," bringing together university leadership, industry stakeholders, media professionals, faculty members, and students.

As part of the inauguration, attendees participated in a panel discussion titled "From Dubai to Wall Street: The New Nexus of Talent, Media and Global Finance," moderated by FINTECH.TV television presenter Raghda Ibrahim. The panel featured Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Global Head of Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV, alongside CUD representatives Dr. Cecilia Kindelán, Dean of the School of Communication; Mohammad El Moshneb, University Registrar; and Dr. Ousama Ataya, Associate Professor and Director of the MBA Program in the School of Management.

The panel explored the growing convergence of media, finance, technology, and higher education, while highlighting Dubai's emergence as a global hub for talent, innovation, and financial leadership.

Reflecting on the significance of the partnership and its long-term impact on higher education and industry engagement, Mr Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of CUD, said:

“Dubai's remarkable journey as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and knowledge exchange reflects the vision of its leadership and the ambition of the UAE. This landmark partnership embodies our belief that universities must play a central role in connecting talent with opportunity. Through the FINTECH.TV Studio, we are creating a platform that connects our students and academic community with the ideas, industries, and leaders shaping the future of finance, media, and innovation."

Commenting on the launch, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice-Chancellor of CUD, added:

"The FINTECH.TV Studio represents a new dimension of experiential learning at CUD. Through direct engagement with global business leaders, media professionals, and industry experts, our students will gain valuable exposure to real-world conversations shaping the future of finance, technology, and innovation. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering industry-integrated education and preparing graduates for success in an increasingly interconnected world."

Vince Molinari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FINTECH.TV, added:

"Launching a FINTECH.TV studio at CUD reflects the UAE's leadership in building a globally connected financial ecosystem. This partnership aligns financial media with higher education and creates opportunities for students to engage directly with the people, ideas, and technologies shaping global markets."

Since its inauguration, the FINTECH.TV Studio has already begun attracting prominent voices from the global financial and innovation sectors, including representatives from Coinbase, further establishing the studio as a hub for dialogue, thought leadership, and international collaboration.

As the partnership continues to evolve, CUD and FINTECH.TV will deliver live programming, executive interviews, industry-led masterclasses, and student-driven content that connect Dubai to global conversations shaping the future of finance, media, technology, and innovation.