Cairo, Egypt – Roche Diagnostics today announced the inauguration of a fully automated core laboratory at Cairo University Hospitals, one of the largest and oldest teaching and research hospitals in Egypt and the Middle East. The opening marks a major step in Roche’s commitment to advancing diagnostic services in Egypt by providing innovative solutions that ensure accuracy, deliver consistency, and guarantee faster turnaround times. This enables quicker delivery of patient results and, in turn, improves treatment outcomes by enhancing efficiency and speed of care.

Through the automated lab – Egypt’s fifth total lab automation project – test results that once took several hours can now be delivered in less than two hours, significantly improving diagnostic speed and patient outcomes. The lab will have the capacity to process up to 36.7 million tests annually, serving nearly 2.5 million patients across Cairo University Hospitals. With 17 hospitals and specialized centers and a capacity exceeding 5,200 beds, the institution performs more than 100,000 surgeries and nearly 1 million radiology scans each year, underscoring its vital role in advancing healthcare delivery.

The inauguration also marks a major milestone in the strategic partnership between Cairo University Hospitals and Roche, which began more than twenty years ago with the aim of renewing, automating, and enhancing laboratory services. The upgraded centralized facility integrates cutting-edge diagnostic solutions from Roche and offers one of the most advanced automated laboratory systems in the region.

This state-of-the-art system covers a wide range of testing disciplines – including clinical chemistry, immunoassays, coagulation, urine, and haematology – and automates the entire process, from sample transfer and pre-analytics to analytics and post-analytics. By addressing the full testing journey, the facility significantly reduces the risk of human error, particularly in pre-analytics, which account for more than 60% of laboratory errors.

Roche’s Partnership with Cairo University

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Lilian Kanaan, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Egypt, said: "We are proud to see our collaboration with Cairo University Hospitals come to life in this pioneering facility. Together, we are delivering a fully automated diagnostic system that represents the future of healthcare in Egypt. This lab demonstrates how innovation, technology, and collaboration can improve patient care, while strengthening research and education."

During his speech, Professor Mohamed Abdelsadek, President of Cairo University, said; “As we celebrate the inauguration of the newly renovated main laboratory at Cairo University Hospitals, in collaboration with Roche, I extend my sincere appreciation to the Faculty of Medicine at Kasr Al-Ainy - its professors and administration - for their ongoing efforts and achievements. Kasr Al-Ainy is a renowned medical institution, and in 2027 we mark 200 years since its founding. It remains a model of collaborative work, placing it at the forefront of academic, scientific, and medical excellence worldwide. As President of Cairo University, I am proud to see leading international universities seeking partnerships with Kasr Al-Ainy, recognizing its scientific distinction, efficiency, and integrated management. The progress we witness today in Kasr Al-Ainy Hospitals is no coincidence, but the result of visionary leadership and dedicated efforts. With this momentum, we look forward to even greater achievements ahead. My deepest thanks to all who contributed their time, resources, and expertise to the development of the main laboratory, which now stands as a source of pride for us all.”

Professor Hossam Salah, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Chairman of Cairo University Hospitals, said: "This new lab represents a breakthrough in our commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare. By combining advanced automation with world-class diagnostic technology, we are ensuring faster, more accurate, and more reliable results for our patients. It is an important step in our mission to continuously enhance healthcare services and sustain leadership in medical education and treatment across the region."

Dr. Nesreen Elgharabawy, Head of the Clinical Pathology Department at Cairo University Hospitals, added: "This project is a state-of-the-art system that relies entirely on the latest automation technologies and represents a qualitative leap in medical diagnostics. By connecting all stages of laboratory work from sample reception to result delivery through a fully integrated automated track, it reduces human error and ensures the highest levels of accuracy, speed, and quality."

Dr. Marwa Meshaal, Deputy Executive Director for Medical Affairs, Critical Care, Emergency, and Development at Cairo University Hospitals, stated: "In medical affairs and emergency services, time is often the most critical factor. With this laboratory, the ability to receive precise results in less than two hours will directly impact how we manage urgent cases, from critical care to emergency admissions. It will allow our physicians to move faster with treatment decisions, ultimately improving patient survival and recovery rates."

A Hub for Innovation, Training, and Scientific Research

In addition to enhancing the accuracy and speed of diagnostic processes, this state-of-the-art central laboratory at Cairo University Hospitals will serve as a pioneering center for medical training and research. Advanced training programs tailored for physicians, technicians, and healthcare professionals, will help ensure that medical teams are fully equipped to leverage the latest technologies in disease diagnosis empowering them to deliver world-class patient care.

In addition, the facility will play a pivotal role in advancing research on chronic illnesses, including cancer and rare diseases. By fostering innovation, the laboratory further strengthens Cairo University Hospitals’ position as a regional leader in healthcare, education, and scientific progress.