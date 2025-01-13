Cairo, Egypt: Cairo Festival City, owned and operated by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, proudly announces the addition of PwC Egypt Technology and Innovation Centre (ETIC) to The Podium—its premium commercial hub. A frontrunner in creating tech-powered solutions, PwC Egypt Technology and Innovation Centre (ETIC) has secured a full building and has leased approximately 10,054 sqm of office space to expand its global and regional operations from their innovation hub at Cairo Festival City.

PwC ETIC recently marked the impressive milestone of a 1,000-person technology hub in just 2 years. Today, the Centre is home to thousands of elite solvers who collaborate to build technology-enabled services that support clients' growth and efficiency, underscoring its role as a key player in driving innovation and business transformation. This lease marks one of the largest single-office commitments in Cairo Festival City’s thriving Business District.

This milestone further solidifies the positioning of Cairo Festival City’s Business District as a hub for multinational enterprises. It is already home to renowned multinationals such as Huawei, PepsiCo, Mastercard, Amazon, ExxonMobil, Siemens, Network International, and Allianz, among others. The Business District offers an exceptional ecosystem for businesses seeking world-class office spaces in Egypt.

Located in New Cairo, The Podium Offices at Cairo Festival City span over 89,000 sqm of modern office space across 11 meticulously designed buildings, tailored to meet the diverse needs of today’s businesses. Featuring cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly designs, and exceptional connectivity, The Podium exemplifies Cairo Festival City’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.

As part of Cairo Festival City’s expansive Business District, spanning over 380,000 sqm and supporting approximately 26,000 employees across 40 multinational companies, The Podium provides exceptional opportunities for growth, collaboration, and success. Additionally, Cairo Festival City integrates residential neighborhoods, a prestigious business district, a super-regional shopping mall, an international school, and a state-of-the-art automotive park, forming a vibrant and connected community. Cairo Festival City continues to redefine urban living and working by blending world-class infrastructure with strategic connectivity, placing it at the heart of Egypt’s dynamic commercial landscape.

About Cairo Festival City

Cairo Festival City (CFC), developed by Al-Futtaim Real Estate), has redefined mixed-use premium community living in Egypt, rapidly becoming one of Cairo's most sought-after destinations. Spanning 3 million sqm in New Cairo, CFC seamlessly blends residential neighborhoods, a prestigious business district, a super-regional shopping mall, an international school, and a cutting-edge automotive park, creating a dynamic, connected and vibrant community.

Strategically located in New Cairo, CFC offers easy access to key districts like Maadi, Mokattam, Heliopolis, and Nasr City, as well as the New Administrative Capital. Direct connections to the Ring Road and Road 90 place CFC just 15 minutes from Cairo International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Cairo, ensuring unparalleled convenience for local and international guests.

CFC is celebrated for its premium residential offerings, including Oriana Villas, Festival Living Apartments, and Aura Apartments, all setting new standards in urban living. With over 2,138 apartments and villas, the development is expected to house 10,000 residents upon completion. Launched in 2010, these projects cover 1,169,450 sqm of land and 425,000 sqm of lush greenery, furthering CFC's vision of a self-sustaining, eco-friendly community. Residents enjoy world-class amenities, including direct access to CFC Mall, an international school, and healthcare facilities, significantly enhancing their lifestyle.

The Business District at CFC spans over 380,000 sqm of commercial office space and hosts more than 40 multinational companies, supporting a workforce of 26,000 employees. Recognized as a prime destination for global corporations, its strategic location in New Cairo enhances its appeal. The district includes 16 commercial buildings, offering 170,000 sqm of office space for lease.

As part of the Business District, The Podium comprises 11 world-class commercial buildings, providing an additional 89,000 sqm of premium office space. Designed to cater to the diverse requirements of businesses, The Podium offers a modern, secure, and fully connected working environment, featuring advanced technology, high-speed internet, ample parking, and 24-hour security. Its eco-friendly design, incorporating green spaces, reflects CFC's commitment to sustainability and innovative development practices that benefit both the community and the environment.

At the heart of CFC is Cairo Festival City Mall, a premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Since its opening, the mall has become a one-stop destination, embodying the excellence of Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s portfolio. With over 290 tenants, including 118 fashion & accessories stores, 81 restaurants and cafes, and 20 home décor stores including IKEA, the mall caters to diverse tastes. It also offers 12 entertainment venues, such as the interactive KidZania, a cinema, appealing to all age groups. With annual footfall exceeding 20 million, Cairo Festival City Mall is Cairo's most vibrant and visited shopping destinations, delivering memorable experiences that resonate with every visitor.

CFC's community amenities are designed to elevate quality of life for its residents and visitors alike. Key features include essential services such as Emarat Misr station, a district cooling plant, and an electricity plant to ensure reliable fuel, cooling, and power, maintaining uninterrupted services during emergencies. The project embraces green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and eco-friendly solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development.

About PwC ETIC

Established in 2022, PwC Egypt Technology and Innovation Centre (ETIC) is a technology hub bringing together the best of consultancy with innovative technologies to build trust, solve important problems, and deliver sustained solutions, contributing to PwC’s global strategy, "The New Equation."

Today, the Centre is home to over 1000 elite solvers who collaborate to build technology-enabled services that support clients' growth and efficiency. From developing business applications and core platforms to employing innovation that reimagines the future of businesses, ETIC leverages leading practices and integrates solutions powered by PwC’s alliances and partners, including SAP, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Salesforce.

ETIC’s technological capabilities span 13 continuously evolving technologies and 3 managed services towers, including Cybersecurity, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, cloud, Microsoft Dynamics, AI, Data Analytics, and Custom Development.

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Established in the Middle East for over 40 years, PwC Middle East has 30 offices across 12 countries in the region with around 12,000 people. (www.pwc.com/me).

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

