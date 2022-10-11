Shahd Chicken Changes Its Brand’s Logo to Include Baheya Hospital’s Logo



Cairo 3A Group – the leading company in the food industry sector- signed a memorandum of understanding with the Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer, which Cairo 3A Group will donate 5% of Shahd’s Chicken sales for 90 days to support female cancer fighters under the title “Shahd Supports You”. Moreover, the company launched a joint campaign with Baheya Foundation to raise awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer, through regular checkups. In addition to amending the trademark of Shahd's product to include Baheya Hospital’s logo on Shahd's social media pages.



This came during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Cairo 3A Group - the leading company in the food industries sector - and Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Treatment of Breast Cancer. The cooperation encompasses organizing awareness sessions by Cairo 3A Group for the company’s female employees about breast cancer, and the importance of early detection and regular checkups to follow up on their health. Additionally, Cairo 3 A will illuminate its buildings in pink during October, as part of the breast cancer awareness campaign. This comes as an attempt to empower women in Egyptian society, support Egyptian mothers and women, and protect their health from this fatal disease.

Ibrahim Wagdy, Deputy CEO of Cairo 3A poultry sector, Mohamed Aref, General Manager of the Commercial Sector, and Ahmed Shaaban, Marketing Manager, attended the signing of the memorandum of understanding form Cairo 3A Group, and from Baheya Hospital Dr. Jilan Ahmed, Executive Director of the foundation, and Nabil Lutfi, Director of the Resource Development Department, along with a group of Baheya Foundation’s executives from different departments, were in attendance.



Ibrahim Wagdy, Deputy CEO of Cairo 3A poultry sector, stated that “The group is keen on providing all manners of support and assistance to charitable institutions to have them play a more effective role in reaching all segments of society. Building on this effort, the group is cooperating with Baheya Foundation to increase financial donations and help organize campaigns for breast cancer awareness to increase recovery rates from the disease and protect the health of Egyptian women.”



Wagdy added that “Cairo 3A Group chose to cooperate with Baheya Foundation leveraging the institution’s achievements in providing health care services to nearly 200,000 cases, providing chemotherapy and radiation for more than 100,000 women, and conducting more than 13,000 surgeries for cancer fighters.”



“Through a financial donation of 5% of our sales of poultry products, we look forward to contributing to increasing the number of beneficiaries of Baheya Foundation's services. This comes as an attempt to support women who fight cancer and accelerate the completion of the Baheya Hospital building in Sheikh Zayed." said Ibrahim Wagdy, Deputy CEO of Cairo 3A.



From Baheya’s side, Dr. Jilan Ahmed, Executive Director of Baheya Foundation for Early Detection and Free Breast Cancer Treatment, affirmed her gratitude to Cairo 3A Group for their effective role and participation in the health of the Egyptian community and their belief in the vital role played by Baheya Foundation towards all Egyptian women. She expressed her happiness with this fruitful cooperation aimed at supporting the health and safety of the Egyptian woman, which in turn saves a whole family.



It is worth noting that Cairo 3A Group has cooperated with various charitable organizations and has helped to provide support and assistance to those most in need. The company cooperated with the Egyptian Food Bank last Ramadan; to provide over 110 tons of chicks, at an estimated worth of 5 million EGP, distributing them to nearly 500,000 fasting individuals. Additionally, Cairo 3A Group donated to Misr El Kheir Foundation 5 tons of chicks and the same amount of fruits to fulfill the needs of 5,000 families in the holy month of Ramadan in 2021.

