United Arab Emirates: Cadillac Arabia and Al Ghandi Auto have officially broken ground on a new experience center located on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street at the junction of Dhafeer Streetin the UAE capital. Set to elevate Cadillac’s presence in the market, Al Ghandi Auto’s Cadillac Experience Center has received a 47 million Dirham investment, and will offer an open sales area, VIP lounge and service reception once complete in the first quarter of 2026.

To mark the occasion, John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac, joined Buti Saeed Mohamed Alghandi, Managing Director of Al Ghandi Auto to officially ground-break the site, marking the start of construction for the 82,495 square feet site.

“We’ve always believed that owning, driving and being a passenger of a Cadillac is an experience in itself and innovation, design, craftmanship and luxury are in Cadillac’s DNA. Our new Experience Center depicts this and is set to redefine the luxury automotive experience in Abu Dhabi. This marks a huge milestone in our near century presence in the region, once again innovating, raising the bar and elevating the customer journey, starting from the showroom.” said Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

The main showroom will feature spacious high ceilings and will be equipped to showcase eleven cars, with the comfort-controlled basement providing an extended area for customers to experience a wider selection of Cadillac models. For those looking to take their shopping experience to the next level, interactive displays will also be installed, allowing customers to explore vehicle features, customisation options, and advanced technologies at their own pace.

The service center will comprise of fourteen work bays with capacity of 50 plus vehicles per day, which has been designed to meet the specialist needs of Cadillac’s electric and ICE vehicles, including high-capacity vehicle lifts, specialist tools and diagnostic equipment. Prominent windows will separate the showroom from the service center, offering complete transparency to the workshop, enabling customers to see the repairs being expertly conducted by the Cadillac certified technicians.

Further expanding on Cadillac’s commitment for an electric future, the facility will be amply equipped to provide concurrent charging for up to twelve electric vehicles, including four high-speed chargers to ensure that visitors and customers can always have their electric vehicles topped up to the desired level of charge.

“We’re thrilled to be announcing the start of construction for our new experience center” said Buti Saeed Mohamed Alghandi, Managing Director of Al Ghandi Auto. “As Cadillac’s exclusive dealer partner in the UAE, we understand and value the responsibility of being the brands’ touchpoint with esteemed customers. We have carefully crafted the building to ensure an unparalleled cutting-edge experience, that also aligns to our wider commitments to the UAE. The design meets the 1 Pearl Building Rating System, which aims to promote the development of sustainable buildings. It was also important for us to meet the needs of People of Determination, ensuring accessibility, safety and comfort with features including ramps and braille indicators. We look forward to welcoming our esteemed customers in 2026”.

Poised to have striking architectural design and state-of-the art facilities that reflect a forward-thinking approach, Cadillac customers are promised to experience a unique luxury site, setting new standards for automotive excellence in the region. The Experience Center will also contribute to local economic growth by creating jobs and supporting the luxury automotive sector.

About Al Ghandi Auto:

Al Ghandi Auto, part of the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region is the leading General Motors Automotive Dealership in the UAE. Al Ghandi Auto aims to build on tradition, diligence and values, and is proud of its solid reputation for reliability and integrity. With seven state of the art showrooms, the company offers a selected range of new and used automotive innovations, as well as comprehensive world-class after-sales and parts support providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales, service and genuine parts for world-renowned brands Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the North Emirates and Cadillac in the whole of the UAE.

About Cadillac:

Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today, Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillacarabia.com. Cadillac's media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillacarabia.com.