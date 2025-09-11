From its Super-Hybrid Off-Road Platform, to Blade Battery Technology and Vehicle-to-Load Functionality, BYD UAE Boasts a Range of Futuristic Proprietary Features

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BYD, a global leader in new energy vehicles (NEV) and innovative technologies, continues to reinforce its commitment to shaping the future of transportation through its groundbreaking portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and intelligent mobility solutions, as revealed yesterday during the brand’s Super Hybrid Tech Day – the first event of its kind to be held in the UAE.

As consumer expectations for smarter, more efficient, and sustainable transportation continue to rise across the region, BYD UAE – distributed by Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility (AFEM) – stands at the forefront, delivering innovations that redefine the automotive landscape.

"At Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, we believe that technological transformation is the key to unlocking a future of intelligent and sustainable mobility, especially in a forward-thinking market like the UAE," said Lucas Bellieud, Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility. "BYD’s relentless pursuit of innovation, from revolutionary battery technology to advanced intelligent systems, is not just about building vehicles; it's about creating a holistic ecosystem that enhances lives and protects our planet, aligning perfectly with the UAE Vision 2030, and UAE Net Zero by 2050 – part of the UAE's long term strategy for a sustainable future."

The concept of intelligent mobility is rapidly evolving, demanding seamless integration of advanced technology, connectivity, and sustainability. BYD's comprehensive approach addresses these demands head-on, offering solutions that go beyond traditional transportation – a vision that encompasses smarter, more efficient journeys, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimise performance, enhance user experience, and improve energy efficiency.

And with a deep commitment to new energy, BYD UAE's portfolio, backed by the strategic partnership of AFEM significantly contributes to reducing carbon footprints and fostering a greener future, better enabling the UAE’s transition to sustainable transportation, while integrated connectivity options ensure a seamless and intuitive experience for drivers and passengers, keeping them connected and informed.

BYD UAE's success is rooted in its diverse and innovative portfolio, featuring technologies that set new industry benchmarks. A cornerstone of BYD's commitment to safety and efficiency is the revolutionary Blade Battery; a proprietary battery technology that not only enhances energy density and extends range, but also serves as a structural component, significantly bolstering overall vehicle safety through Cell to Chassis (CTC) technology.

Demonstrating its pioneering spirit further, BYD UAE has introduced to the region – as part of its Super Hybrid Tech Day in Dubai – the DMO Super Hybrid Off-road Platform. Representing the culmination of over two decades of technological evolution, the DMO platform is a game-changer for plug-in hybrid electric pick-up truck off-road capabilities. This predominantly electric-driven, professional-grade platform seamlessly combines rugged performance with SUV-like comfort and impressive energy efficiency, integrating a revolutionary non-load-bearing frame designed for hybrids, the world’s first longitudinal EHS drive assembly, and a specialised off-road hybrid architecture for unparalleled balance between vehicle safety, powerful off-roading, and energy consumption.

Another key innovation driving intelligent, sustainable transportation is BYD's fourth-generation DM-i (Dual Mode – Intelligent) platform, which effortlessly blends an advanced petrol engine with intelligent electric propulsion. This intelligent hybrid system provides smooth, silent starts in EV mode and automatically manages power distribution to optimise efficiency, further enhanced by regenerative braking and intelligent power management.

Amplifying convenience and versatility, certain BYD vehicles also offer Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, effectively transforming them into "mobile power stations," catering to innumerable outdoor power demands and scenarios for unparalleled expandability and diverse user needs – be they an amped-up desert DJ booth or cool weather camping floodlights. Integrated smart features, including advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), too, ensure both sustainability and safety, providing an intelligent and secure driving experience.

BYD's technological prowess extends far beyond individual components, creating a synergistic ecosystem that delivers unparalleled performance and user experience. The Blade Battery's impact on range and charging times is transformative, offering peace of mind and extended usability, while AI and ML are deeply embedded in BYD's vehicle systems, continuously optimising performance, enhancing safety features, and personalising the customer’s journey.

An unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology is not merely transforming the automotive industry; rather actively advancing intelligent mobility for the benefit of all. BYD is proud to lead this charge, paving the way for a brighter, more connected future for the UAE and beyond.

To explore the future of mobility features, specifications, and purchase options, visit: https://www.byduae.ae/en/

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favourite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.