DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, announced the launch of the third edition of their international Web3 hackathon – Web3 Unleashed #3: Shaping the Next Wave of Web3 – featuring its prize pool of USD 140,000.

Building on the success of previous editions, Web3 Unleashed returns in 2025 with an expanded focus, introducing two new tracks: DeFAI – bridging decentralised finance and artificial intelligence, and DeSci – focused on decentralised science and research innovation. These additions complement existing tracks in DeFi, Web3 Gaming, SocialFi, Infrastructure and Tokenisation, ensuring that the hackathon remains aligned with the most promising frontiers of the Web3 industry.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, commented: "It is truly exciting to see the Web3 Unleashed Hackathon enter its third edition alongside our trusted partner DMCC. Over the past years, this initiative has grown into one of the most vibrant platforms for innovators to bring their boldest Web3 ideas to life. This year’s focus on DeFi, DeFAI, Web3 Gaming, DeSci, SocialFi, Infrastructure, and Tokenization reflects the breadth and dynamism of the ecosystem we are building together. I look forward to meeting the brilliant minds behind the top projects this November, and witnessing how their creativity will shape the future of our industry."

The 2024 edition of Web3 Unleashed attracted high-potential startups from across the globe, with finalists building decentralised solutions in AI, zero-knowledge protocols, identity systems and digital infrastructure. A total prize pool of USD 160,000 was distributed across five standout projects.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With Web3 projected to become a USD 40 billion market by 2030, the question is no longer whether decentralised technologies will disrupt global systems – it is who will lead that disruption. With over 3,400 tech companies in our district – including over 700 in crypto and over 110 in AI – DMCC is building the ecosystem where the next breakthroughs will happen. Through Web3 Unleashed, we are cementing the leading position of Dubai as the launchpad for Web3 innovation at scale.”

Applications opened on 1 September and will close on 5 October. After a round of remote evaluations, the top 5 teams will be invited to compete in a live demo day in Dubai on 26 November 2025. Finalists will present to a curated audience of investors, advisors and sector specialists, competing for a prize pool designed to supercharge project development and investor exposure.

Applications for the DMCC-Bybit Hackathon can be submitted via https://forms.gle/9wFMts5GVwD4WNM46